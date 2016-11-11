Play it right, Sohaila Kapur

Theatre actor and director Sohaila Kapur on her play ‘Bebe Da Chamba’ and returning to films

It was life coming full circle for theatre director and actor Sohaila Kapur when she was in town for her play Bebe Da Chamba at the Qadir Ali Baig Theatre Festival, which she directed and acted in. Incidentally, both the play and her debut film Govind Nihalani’s Rukmavati Ki Haveli are based on the Spanish drama The House of Bernarda Alba by Federico Garcia Lorca. While she played a teenage granddaughter in the film that was set in Rajasthan, Bebe Da Chamba saw her turning a grandma in a Punjabi household, when an actor who was supposed to play the role backed out in the last minute.

The play, her fifth production in Hyderabad, posed a unique challenge in terms of casting. “Not many young girls were ready to play the roles in a theme that touched topics like sexual repression and homosexual relationships. Though I managed to find actors who were enthusiastic, it was tough to make them internalise a setting where girls weren’t allowed to go out of their household for ages. We worked really hard on the workshops and the rehearsals to portray this right,” she confesses. The play remains relevant even now , given issues like homosexuality and Article 377 are debated regularly.

Though Sohaila has been more active in theatre space in the last few years, her repertoire spreads across music, dance and writing as well. She states, “I suppose this ensures my balance. Whenever I’m interested in something, I just go and do it. Theatre is also a medium where several crafts intersperse to enhance the impact, this has eventually helped me.” What comes naturally to her amongst all her talents? “I think it’s best not to divide it that way, I give my best in whatever I do for that moment and go ahead.”

Although admitting that theatre deserves more investments, she mentions that it’s left to the director’s intelligence to make spectators focus on the content of the play rather than its production values. “High production values definitely enhance the value of theatre but a clever director adapts it as per the situation,” she says. Sohaila has directed and acted in plays where a thousand-seater hall was full also had occasions where a single-digit crowd greeted her act. “As an actor, it is tougher. My actors sometimes feel the crowd is not reacting to a particular joke in the way they expect. I ask them to be unaffected and go ahead, as sensibilities vary from person to person.”

She’s also back in films with Sudhir Mishra’s next. The makers in fact had auditioned her as well. “Being used to rehearsals, it wasn’t a big issue at all. The team was courteous enough to take my audition at home.” Sohaila even had a role in Ayushman Khurana’s Manmarziyan, which however was shelved. Theatre still occupies a major part of her world and she finds it gratifying to see many young playwrights emerging in the country.