Watch

If you’re a fan of the Eighties’ pop music like me, this would be a familiar song. But, what’s most striking about it is its romantic fantasy video, which uses a combination of live action and pencil sketching, achieved by tracing over each image frame by frame. With the technology of the time, the 3,000 frames that were done took 16 weeks to complete. The lead singer, Morten Harket, plays a comic book character who pulls in a girl reading the comic into his black-and-white world. And, why should you watch it this week? Because the song released on October 19, 1984. So, the next time you’re reading a comic, if a character winks at you and extends a hand out to beckon you, just go with it. It might be the adventure of a lifetime.

Read

I wish I had read this one before going on a shopping spree with the excuse, “I’m travelling, and so need the following things.” This included pants, shoes and cosmetics, all of which I already have. On her blog, thatseemsimportant.com, Margo talks about how shopping was invented by Harry Gordon Selfridge (of the London retail chain), and why it is considered therapy — as in retail therapy. She writes, “No matter how inconsequential of a purchase decision you deem it — you’re still choosing it based on emotion.” And, ultimately, why do we buy the things we don’t really need? Her answer: “Stuff wasn’t ever about stuff. It was and still is about success. About moving up in the world. About a life bigger and better than the one you have.”

http://www. thatseemsimportant.com/ 2016/10/05/buy-things-dont-need/

Listen

Move over with your floral suit Harry Styles; British pop’s bad boy Robbie Williams is back, and at 42, can carry off the outfit with aplomb in the video for his latest song. Would he still be the cocky singer we all know and love (and love to hate) if he wasn’t ruffling feathers? He doesn’t disappoint.

While the lead single from his 11th studio album, The Heavy Entertainment Show, is in the news for all the wrong reasons — to the extent that he might never perform in Russia again — the song has quite a catchy tune.

Give it a listen.

Do

While this day came about from the 1970s show Three’s Company, there’s nothing wrong in having a little fun. And although the dictionary definition of gaudy is “extravagantly bright or showy, typically so as to be tasteless”, who’s to judge your definition of style, at least for that day?

So, wear your loudest printed top, patterned pants or brightest lipstick: and if anyone asks, tell them you’re celebrating an international day. Meanwhile, I’ll be sporting my favourite neon-green top and bright blue heels.