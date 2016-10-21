Watch

Several weekday evenings were spent watching this classic show, which premiered on Vh1 on October 27, 1996. That’s 20 years ago, for those who are still getting used to the idea of the 90s being more than a decade away.

In the pre-Internet era, it was the only way of getting interesting facts — Madonna named her character in ‘Frozen’ Veronica Electronica, John Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls wrote songs while studying to be a plumber, before he started the band in 1985, and how the famous ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ was shot in one day on a West London athletic club. (There, you’ve been Rick Rolled!)

Look up some videos on YouTube, while I wonder if they’ll bring back the show.

Read

The website Medium throws up some really good reads through the week. This one’s on how the popular sitcom Friends “signals a harsh embrace of anti-intellectualism in America, where a gifted and intelligent man is persecuted by his idiot compatriots.”

Of course, we are talking about the much-maligned palaeontologist Ross Geller. The writer makes an astute observation when he says, “In fact, any time Ross would say anything about his interests, his studies, his ideas, whenever he was mid-sentence, one of his “friends” was sure to groan and say how boring Ross was, how stupid it is to be smart, and that nobody cares.” As much as I love the show, this was one aspect of it I could never agree with.

Listen

She’s not just Beyonce’s little sister: Solange is also a singer, songwriter, model and actress. Her third studio album, A Seat at the Table, has debuted on the top of the Billboard 200 chart, and features 21 tracks. As she has often reiterated, this album is another example of just how different her musical style is from her sister’s. With her smooth vocals, fluid instrumental music and moving lyrics, she documents the struggles of the modern black woman in America, and delivers an ode to them. My favourite: the first track, ‘Rise’.

Do

Perhaps, our very first introduction to pasta was the elbow-shaped macaroni, which our mothers tossed in a tomato-based sauce (who even knew there was bottled marinara or that something called pesto even existed?). Over the years, thanks to gourmet shops and MasterChef, we’ve moved way past that stage, thanks to both accessibility and knowledge. And despite the carbs — which are pure evil or the best thing in the world, take your pick — they are delicious no matter what.

So on World Pasta Day, celebrate the Italian delicacy by making your own, or ordering in from your favourite restaurant. Buon appetito!