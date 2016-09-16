Watch

If you’re a fan of suspense thrillers and movies that will make you jump out of your seat, but don’t like the supernatural, this is the movie for you. Fede Alvarez of the Evil Dead franchise has woven a taut 88-minute-long tale based in Detroit that’ll keep you guessing, and catch you unawares at every turn.

We follow protagonists Rocky (Jane Levy), Alex (Dylan Minnette) and Money (Daniel Zovatto), who steal from houses guarded by Alex’s father’s security company. What happens when they target the house (and potentially, USD 300,000 in cash) of a blind veteran (played by Stephen Lang) is the crux of the story. Hold on to your popcorn!

Read

He has given us books such as Carrie, Pet Sematary, The Shining, Bag of Bones, Dreamcatcher and Under the Dome. All right, so I may have just listed my favourite books. He also gave us the Bill Hodges Trilogy and The Dark Towers novels. And, several brilliant movies were adapted from his works. He has won several awards for his writing, and spent many weeks on best-seller lists. But these aren’t the reasons you should read his books.

On September 21, his birthday, celebrate Stephen King by picking up your favourite book. And, if you haven’t read him already, I recommend you do. He uses the written word to scare you witless, and the imagery he creates will have you looking over your shoulder and going to bed with the lights on.

Listen

It has been a year since this eclectic singer with the magnificent voice released a new song. But, her new single from a yet-to-be-released album is a bit different from the usual synth-pop that we are so used to hearing from her (bar the Sound of Music tribute at the 2015 Oscars). ‘Perfect Illusion’ has a very 90s rock vibe — The A.V. Club likens it to Bonnie Tyler — and it’s the kind of song you can listen to on loop. But, if you’re looking at the lyrics — “It wasn’t love, It wasn’t love, It was a perfect illusion, Mistaken for love, It wasn’t love, It was a perfect illusion” — as a dig at former fiancé Taylor Kinney, she has laid all rumours to rest. “I love Taylor so, so much and this song is not a hit out against Taylor... it’s a record about all of us. And, I would never use my song or want to use the public to hurt anyone that I love so much,” she said in a radio interview.

Do

Remember when it was cool to change your Facebook language to ‘English (Pirate)’? And, instead of just hitting ‘like’, you said “Arrr, this be pleasin’ to me eye!” and your friends were “Mateys” and you accepted “Hails o’ Salty Seadogs” instead of friend requests? Channel your inner Captain Hook and chat in pirate-speak to make your Monday a bit more fun.