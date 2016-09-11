Standing for courage

‘Pink’ actress Kirti Kulhari talks of the relevance of the colour in her film

Actor Kirti Kulhari, who’s been part of films like Jal, Shaitaan and Khichdi in the past, was in Hyderabad recently to promote her next release Pink. The film has her sharing screen-space with the likes of Taapsee, Amitabh Bachchan, Angad Bedi and Andrea. She says the title of the film is only symbolic of its theme and has no direct connection to the story. “Generally, pink as a colour is associated with feminism as such but what we’ve said through the film will highlight the shakti, the courageous and the braver side of a woman.”

The entire experience of shooting for a thematically dark film was tough. “It’s not a film that starts on a happy note and takes a serious turn. It starts immediately with an incident.”

The actress admits she doesn’t follow the movies made in the South, but is quite open to work opportunities here. For now though, she’s content being part of the positive change that Bollywood’s been ushering since the last two years.

“I was personally happy to be starring in a film that has three central protagonists. For us relatively new actors in Pink, it’s certainly nice to see makers show faith in us.”