Features » Metroplus

HYDERABAD, September 11, 2016
Updated: September 11, 2016 20:06 IST

Standing for courage

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Kirti Kulhari
Kirti Kulhari
TOPICS

arts, culture and entertainment

cinema


cinema

Hindi cinema

‘Pink’ actress Kirti Kulhari talks of the relevance of the colour in her film

Actor Kirti Kulhari, who’s been part of films like Jal, Shaitaan and Khichdi in the past, was in Hyderabad recently to promote her next release Pink. The film has her sharing screen-space with the likes of Taapsee, Amitabh Bachchan, Angad Bedi and Andrea. She says the title of the film is only symbolic of its theme and has no direct connection to the story. “Generally, pink as a colour is associated with feminism as such but what we’ve said through the film will highlight the shakti, the courageous and the braver side of a woman.”

The entire experience of shooting for a thematically dark film was tough. “It’s not a film that starts on a happy note and takes a serious turn. It starts immediately with an incident.”

The actress admits she doesn’t follow the movies made in the South, but is quite open to work opportunities here. For now though, she’s content being part of the positive change that Bollywood’s been ushering since the last two years.

“I was personally happy to be starring in a film that has three central protagonists. For us relatively new actors in Pink, it’s certainly nice to see makers show faith in us.”

More In: Metroplus | Features | Cinema | Hyderabad | Cinema | Entertainment
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email

NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!

Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.

Motoring

The Hyundai Verna, Fiat Linea 125s and the Honda City

Prepare for battle

PTI

Mercedes launches petrol GLS 400 priced at Rs. 82.90 lakh

Selvin Jose

Discover new paths

more »

Moving images

Playing to the masses

Vikram in Love

An Apte choice

Making room for the loom

Why coffee is not just a simple cuppa

Sweet heavens!

Keys to the Cottage

How to make …… Eral Thokku (Prawn Gravy)

Airlifted from Kuwait



O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Metroplus

THE THUMP OF TRADITION Bickram Ghosh

With rhyme and reason

Stressing on the rich legacy of Indian classical music, ace tabla player Bickram Ghosh says we need not ape anyone »