Missing

This male Labrador-retriever, who responds to the name Leo is missing from Chamrajpet since October 8. He was wearing a blue collar at the time. Please contact 8147387197 or 9035307451 if you spot him or have information on his whereabouts.

Leo is a trained dog and responds to common dog commands in English and Kannada. Reward promised.

Take me home

Tommy is a three-and-a-half month old male Indian mix pup. He is friendly, active and happy. Fully vaccinated, he would make a great addition to a family with children or other pets. To adopt him, call 9845237237.