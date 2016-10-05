MISSING DOG REUNITED WITH FAMILY

Last week, a missing dog named Peaches was featured in this column. The owner Mr Mahadevan is pleased to report that a reader who saw the note in Pet Pals recognised the dog they had recently found and rescued as Peaches, based on the description. The rescuers Mr Sanjay, his wife and daughter travelled to the owner's home despite the long distance and reunited the dog with the delighted family.

TAKE ME HOME

Tommy is a 2.5 month old male Indian pup who is high on the friendliness quotient, very cheerful and in good health. He is up to date on his vaccinations and is waiting to meet you and make you his family. Call 9845237237.

This majestic little Indian puppy appropriately named Tiger is 3.5 months old. He is well socialised with dogs and people alike and would love to come home to a family that will enjoy his antics and affection. Call 9845237237.

Yara is a hilarious Indian female pup aged two months who mews like a kitten when she barks. She loves wearing scarves, doing photo shoots and generally being hyperactive and entertaining. To adopt her, call 9972582929.