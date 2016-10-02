Chayan Adhikari and Ujwal Nagar reveal what makes Advaita click

Listening to Advaita perform, one wonders, how do musicians with different sensibilities organically come together to create soulful strains? The Delhi-based Indian fusion band Advaita has been doing it for 15 years. The band includes Abhishek Mathur (guitar), Anindo Bose (keyboards), Chayan Adhikari (lead vocals, Western), Aman Singh Rathore (drums), Suhail Yusuf Khan (vocals, sarangi, Hindustani), Ujwal Nagar (vocals, Hindustani), Mohit Lal (tabla) and Gaurav Chintamani (bass). While performing, the eight rise above self and genre and seamlessly come together to produce a truly unique and ingenious sound described as the “Advaita experience” by their fans.

Stating that the group’s music cannot be categorised as Hindustani classical or Western music, Chayan says, it is something unique, a combination of putting things together. “We build a piece together which is not the intention but just happens because it has the sense of all eight of us. The result is a fine art which can be heard as a song which makes you feel more alive. The purpose is to provide five to six minutes of peace to the hearts of people.”

The band which is now working on two singles currently while also doing different versions of their earlier songs recently performed at Gurugram at an event organised by Parx, the casual lifestyle brand. What amazes the listeners is how coming from diverse musical background the artists gel so well. Pointing that diversity helps, Ujwal observes that each one brings in his experiences while composing. “It is a great educational point as well because one is able to learn something new every time from each other. We have all grown up listening and inspiring each other, learning and exchanging different ideas.” He goes on to add with members with experience and training in Hindustani classical music, it becomes easier to identify and understand the mood and nuances of a raga.

On how the idea of fusion of classical and rock came about , Chayan says it is neither a forced idea nor intentional. “It is just not about Indian musicians trying to be experimental and getting out of comfort zone. It is connecting with Indian music and the fascination about the way it goes from something very slow to something very climactic. From very gradual elaboration of the raga it goes to middle base composition and then probably ends with very fast composition.”

Chayan points out that among what influences their fusion style is the classical Indian music innate spirituality and depth besides the old and new classic rock music of groups like Pink Floyd and Coldplay. Other styles which impacted the group are the electronic music of Massive Attack, Zero 7 and Air and the blending mode of east and west by artists Talvin Singh and Nitin Swahney. “AR Rahman too has been big influence.” Clarifying, he says, the idea is not to sound like him but using acoustics and electronic instruments.

Advaita as an indie band finds creating of one’s own space a big challenge in India. Emphasising the need to find a distinctive sound and style which is original, Chayan observes that this is essential for everyone listening to a band’s song to identify it with the group. “This will make you feel really great and survive for a longer period. Also, if you are doing something original then there is no direct competition. I guess this model gives enough money so one does not have to look at different avenues but pursue what you really want to do. It is very important as an artist to find you own grounding and certain style and work on it without comprising or giving it up.” While highlighting on importance of patience on the part of the band to deal with struggle phase, Ujwal says finding like minded people enables the group to work for a long. “Finding right path and balance is all you need. Initially its just about performing or practising but later you discovers that you have to be really versatile and open to all the collaborations. Importantly you must possess originality otherwise someone will come and cover you up.”

Coming from Vedas, Advaita, which means indivisible, resonates with the idea and the concept of the band which means everything is one. “With all the musical influences, it all comes together as a song which defines the whole,” sums up Ujwal.