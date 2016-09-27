Paws in good hands

Give a stray dog a home, spread some animal love, help eradicate fear and make the world safe for our furry friends as ALLAN MOSES RODRICKS does a reality check on the eve of World Rabies Day

We’ve all been in a situation when one of our furry friends or a stray animal in our neighbourhood, expresses displeasure at being approached or starts snapping and growling at us.

The fear is real. Some of us have become paranoid and avoid even approaching a dog, let alone giving a home to one.

On the eve of the tenth World Rabies Day, MetroPlus catches up with animal professionals and tells you that while the disease is real, there is nothing to fear.

Debaleena Ghosh, an avid promoter of doggie adoptions and an animal rescuer, points out that more than the disease it is the stigma attached to it that needs to be addressed. The rabies scare is made worse by factors such as the unavailability of the vaccines, general ignorance and fear.”

With the right awareness, timely vaccinations and safety precautions, we can make the world better for our four-legged friends and pave the way for people to adopt strays. This World Rabies Day is considered a milestone in making the world a rabies-free planet.

Observed on September 28, which marks the death anniversary of Louis Pasteur, who developed the first efficacious rabies vaccine, the day is a part of an international campaign by the Global Alliance for Rabies Control, endorsed by the UN and WHO. The theme for the year is ‘Educate, Vaccinate, Eliminate’.

Debaleena explains: “A rabid dog needs to be isolated immediately. Call professionals and let them handle it. Do not attempt to do it alone. All dogs in the vicinity need to be immediately vaccinated as well. Mindless panic-driven mass culling of dogs is definitely not the solution. Vaccination and the ABC (Animal Birth Control) programme of the dog population along with proper awareness among people about taking the full course of vaccines and immunoglobulin immediately post bite are the only and best safeguard against rabies.”

While we usually associate the disease with only dogs, most of us may not be aware that rabies can be carried by almost all mammals. In the domestic arena that includes cats, cattle, horses, sheep, goats, monkeys and our rodent friends too. All the more reason for us to get ourselves and our pets vaccinated.

One of Bengaluru’s most enthusiastic animal rescuer, Rajesh N., gives a reality check on why there’s nothing to fear when it comes to rabies. “Rabies can only be transmitted if the saliva of the infected animal comes in contact with an open wound on a human body. Unless there is a cut or the animal’s bite penetrates the skin and causes bleeding, you are safe.” And It is not always that we usually get rabid dogs on our streets in India.”

Infact, Rajesh says they only receive a maximum of three suspected cases of rabies among dogs in Bengaluru every month. “There are a few symptoms to watch out for. If the animal is foaming in the mouth, snapping at anything and everything, restless, shows disorientation in body structure or goes into hiding, get in touch with local feeders, NGOs or animal husbandry, so that they can pick the animal up and test for rabies.”

The animal crusader offers a few precautions to be taken to remain safe as well: “When you find an animal in distress, seek professional help. In case, you do get bitten or scratched, don’t panic. Wash the wound with flowing water, rush to the nearest hospital or health care centre and get the anti-rabies shots and vaccination without fail. When you suspect an animal, make sure you maintain a safe distance, inform local rescuers, animal rescue NGOs and ambulance services to humanely rescue the animal that is in pain.”

Meanwhile, Rajesh encourages animal lovers to vaccinate and feed the strays around you and keep them checked from time to time from certified vets. “Join stray feeding groups and get help in organising feeding set ups ready, so you keep a healthy track of the dogs around you. Bengaluru is well-equipped to handle emergency situations that may accidentally take place.”

When it happens

Dr. N.K. Hariprasad, a physician running a clinic in Shivajinagar, says you can get infected only if the saliva of the animal comes in contact with an open wound or a bite or scratch ruptures the skin. You do not get rabies by petting the animal and it is not spread by blood, urine or faeces. Also, there is a misconception of a 16-dose vaccine. We got rid of that several years ago. It is only five doses now. You don’t have to wait for 10 days to see if the dog lives. Rabies is fatal, but 100 per cent preventable. Here is what to do if you get bitten.

Do’s

* Wash the wound immediately with soap and water for at least 15 minutes

* Apply an antiseptic to avoid further infection

* Seek immediate medical help

* Take the anti-rabies vaccine and immunoglobulin injection

* Complete the course (five doses) on 0, 3, 7, 14 and 28 days from the bite

Don’ts

* Do not tie a piece of cloth or bandage above the bite

* Do not apply chilli powder, jackfruit gum, coffee powder, mud or cow dung – it does not stop the virus