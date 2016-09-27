Gopinath Parayil of The Blue Yonder, Puducherry and Aparna Vinod of The Craft Caravan Bengaluru have created “Seeking Nila”, a week-long immersive experience for children and parents on the artistic traditions along the river Nila / Bharathapuzha in Kerala.

This expedition is a coming together of walking, exploring history, storytelling and creating art. Participants of this experience will explore the various crafts, traditions and communities that flourish on the river bank. Traditional artists, craft communities and the significance of crafts in Indian cultural identity will be documented using various experiential techniques. The river will be explored as an organism from whose existence the people and region assume identity. Study of architecture, art, gastronomy, history, houses, literature, culture, heritage and lore of the Nila are the highlights of this programme. Through art-based learning, children will imbibe traditions and history, meet indigenous crafters and indulge in local experiences, record individual learning and emotions through art explorations and activities. There are two trips - one from October 3 to 9 and a second from October 22 to 28.

For registrations contact: welcome@thebluyonder.com or call 9047523960