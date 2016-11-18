On the occasion of Women’s Entrepreneurship Day TEAM MELANGE speaks to entrepreneurs from across Hyderabad on what drives them

Upasana-Apollo Life, Hyderabad

She comes from a well-known business family and is married into a rather famous one too. But despite that, Upasana Kamineni Konidela has had to learn the ropes of running one’s business through her own experiences. The granddaughter of C. Pratap Reddy, founder of Apollo Hospitals, and wife of actor Ramcharan (son of actor Chiranjeevi) knows that healthcare and wellness aren’t to be taken easily. Not one to shy away from admitting that she once fought weight issues, Upasana chose to give wellness a fun twist and offered it through the Apollo Life - Wellness for Complete Health.

Designed for the wellness of patients, doctors and the staff at Apollo Hospitals, she threw it open to all those willing to get healthy. “Health and well being are a part of life and not a fad. Wellness for me was a natural progression. We ought to be in charge of our bodies,” she says.

She mooted the idea of an ‘occupation health provider’ that’s accessible to all. She says her grandfather’s confidence in her let her pursue her dreams. “As a teen, when I dabbled with fashion, nobody discouraged me. But that ended in a short time and I went on to complete my global business management course from London,” she shares.

To opinions that her family background offered her an easy platform for Apollo Life, she says, “The truth is the idea started with a health care magazine. It was my own struggle and my love for spas and spaces to remain active that led me to float this idea of extending an already existing facility into a manifold one. Things weren’t just given to me; I had to convince the family and then our clients at the same time,” she says.

Post marriage, there was the added pressure of constantly being under public scrutiny; but Upasana prefers to just move forward.

She is quite hands-on with her enterprise. “I am aware of the day-to-day happenings in my centre and when in town I go and workout there myself. That ensures everything is working fine. Plus my husband is a fitness freak, so I am motivated to workout all the time. I do all sorts of routines to build the adaptable muscle memory. I like to constantly upgrade and think on broader lines and more opportunities.

The core objective of Apollo Life is to address those mental, emotional, dietary, fitness-related, physical environmental issues that account for most chronic and lifestyle diseases we currently face. It offers a range of options - a spa, therapy pool and a multi-functional gym in addition to basketball and a squash courts. Not content with the success of her enterprise, Upasana’s company has tied up with the global leader and pioneer in the field of mind-body medicine Deepak Chopra. Together they strive to move forward with the wellness app Jiyo.

Sona Reddy- Room Therapy, Hyderabad

So firm were architect Sona Reddy’s entrepreneurial ambitions that neither her marriage nor impending motherhood affected her dreams; her home décor store Room Therapy took off when she was two-months pregnant. “It was like having two babies, one inside and one outside,” she states, two years into establishing her firm that’s as old as her son. Till then work in her home town Bengaluru and then in US had burnt her out. The store and architectural studio in Hyderabad allowed her to pursue her creative freedom unfettered by commercial constraints. Now, a glimpse at Room Therapy definitely says she’s reaping ‘rich’ dividends. Room Therapy as an entity ideates, conceptualises and designs interior spaces. Her ideas go beyond bare floors and walls; she wants them to be an experience.

Sona’s ambitions had to do a lot with her genes. Her parents run a restaurant, “I grew up thinking I would be a restaurateur,” she adds. Her in-laws have also been managing a family business for three decades now. “None of them were into the retail sector, which was an entirely different ballgame. The structure was different.”

Most of her team in the studio are under 30, she wanted people who were passionate, ready to work extra hours, without inhibitions and the ‘know it all’ airs. Given that the studio is her baby, there are anxious and lonely moments in decision-making. “A supporting family and a team always helps. Most of my colleagues are equally happy when we make a good sale. There are ideas from everyone, I am the nail in the coffin in a good way, I help channelise things.”

She admits to making a lot of mistakes initially; for instance, she realised the colour green isn’t a preferred choice in Hyderabad. She learnt Telugu more for practical reasons.

One of her advantages in this market was the absence of big local players; most continue to hail from Delhi and Mumbai, she informs. “Evolving with market trends, looking at more furniture store displays and adequate research take us along smoothly. I think even if we capture about 2 percent of the market, sustenance shouldn’t be an issue at all.”

Sona’s start was rough though; not many took her seriously in the male-dominated furniture world. It took time to build trust with clients and others. “I am very comfortable working with men. Issues like feminism are like pimples, the more you try to hide it, the more people notice it. All said and done, family-time is my stress buster.”

Being an entrepreneur has got her to be tougher and even made her loosen up when necessary and to not take things personally. “I initially dreamt of having about a 100 outlets throughout the country. I don’t have that dream any more, I feel its okay to let things be.”