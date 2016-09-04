Sushant Singh Rajput says he has made it without a godfather

With “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” all set to release, Sushant Singh Rajput says his expectations are high as the whole team has done a good job. In Delhi to launch Tissot’s new watch, Sushant, who played a cricketer in Kai Po Che as well, admits it was difficult for him to carry himself the way Dhoni does. "It was really a tough job to match the standards of the Indian captain. People know him very well and so he has to be correct all the time and also had to match his mannerisms." Sushant maintains films haven’t reduced his respect for television. "When one starts acting, he is not sure how much he will be paid or where he will finally land up. It’s just that you are in that moment. Irrespective of whether a TV camera is there or a film camera is on or for that matter you are performing in front of live audience, you always do the same thing as an actor."

Of course, he adds, he had to make slight adjustments to cope up with the sudden transition from theatre to TV and then to films. "People think that TV actors can’t be as convincing as film actors but it is not a fact, just a stereotype. They can also be good actors and should not be taken for granted. They can be as plausible."

Sushant recently tweeted on nepotism in the industry. The actor said that favouritism exists in all the industries. "I wanted to convey that it might be good for an individual but dangerous for the industry."

He underlines the fact that he has made it without a godfather. "I never wanted a one. I have come through the audition route. Even for Dhoni’s biopic I underwent the audition process. And people, who cast me, never asked whether I have a godfather or not. As long as one knows how to do his job properly, nobody requires a godfather in the industry."

Besides the Neeraj Pandey film, Sushant will also be seen in Raabta which he describes as a sweet love story. Not looking far ahead, Sushant says he lives in the present doing everything that comes his way. "As long as I feel excited it doesn’t matter whether I am doing big or small roles."