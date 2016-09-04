Features » Metroplus

September 4, 2016
Updated: September 4, 2016 14:17 IST

On his own

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

Sushant Singh Rajput says he has made it without a godfather

With “M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story” all set to release, Sushant Singh Rajput says his expectations are high as the whole team has done a good job. In Delhi to launch Tissot’s new watch, Sushant, who played a cricketer in Kai Po Che as well, admits it was difficult for him to carry himself the way Dhoni does. "It was really a tough job to match the standards of the Indian captain. People know him very well and so he has to be correct all the time and also had to match his mannerisms." Sushant maintains films haven’t reduced his respect for television. "When one starts acting, he is not sure how much he will be paid or where he will finally land up. It’s just that you are in that moment. Irrespective of whether a TV camera is there or a film camera is on or for that matter you are performing in front of live audience, you always do the same thing as an actor."

Of course, he adds, he had to make slight adjustments to cope up with the sudden transition from theatre to TV and then to films. "People think that TV actors can’t be as convincing as film actors but it is not a fact, just a stereotype. They can also be good actors and should not be taken for granted. They can be as plausible."

Sushant recently tweeted on nepotism in the industry. The actor said that favouritism exists in all the industries. "I wanted to convey that it might be good for an individual but dangerous for the industry."

He underlines the fact that he has made it without a godfather. "I never wanted a one. I have come through the audition route. Even for Dhoni’s biopic I underwent the audition process. And people, who cast me, never asked whether I have a godfather or not. As long as one knows how to do his job properly, nobody requires a godfather in the industry."

Besides the Neeraj Pandey film, Sushant will also be seen in Raabta which he describes as a sweet love story. Not looking far ahead, Sushant says he lives in the present doing everything that comes his way. "As long as I feel excited it doesn’t matter whether I am doing big or small roles."

More In: Metroplus | Features | Cinema | Delhi | Entertainment | Cinema
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Get News Delivered To Your Email
Please enter a valid email address.
Kindly confirm the Newsletter subscription by clicking the link that your have received by email

NEVER miss any latest news! we will have it delivered to your inbox!

Please enter a valid email address.
Newsletter has been successfully subscribed.

Motoring

Ford Mustang interior
Sergius Barretto

Gallop into the sunset

Hyundai Elantra interior
Sergius Barretto

Executive elegance

Hyundai says it is planning to introduce at least two new products every year.
Special Correspondent

Hyundai to unveil two new cars

more »

The melody of empathy

How to... travel in a 3rd AC compartment

A journey of self discovery

The other side of the Himalayas

Manal Kayiru, all over again

Meet Rahman’s rockstar sound engineer

Celebspotting: Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2016

Give Chennai, give

You are finally left with memories, says NTR

Thank you for the lessons



O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Metroplus