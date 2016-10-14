Dwayne Bravo puts on his dancing shoes for “Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa”

From Salman Khan’s towel dance to Shah Rukh Khan’s lungi dance, Dwayne Bravo wants to try everything that has fun element. “Life is about having fun,” says the West Indian all rounder, who is entering celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhlaa Jaa, this week. “I love dance. That is what’s I do on the cricket field when I get a wicket." Bravo wanted the makers to keep it natural. “It would have been easier for me. But it is competitive so I have to rehearse and learn some steps.” He could not pronounce it but the one that is giving him some trouble is Dil Dhadakne Do’s “Gallan Goodiyan”.

On taking this challenge, Bravo says he has passion for music and entertainment. “And these days, cricket and entertainment go together. Jhalak is seen worldwide and my fans want to seem me on a different stage.” He is not the first international star to take the Jhalak stage. In the past Sanath Jayasuriya has participated in the reality show without making much impact. But Bravo can draw inspiration from former English fast bowler Darren Gough, who won Strictly Come Dancing. Bravo says he is confident as like Indian, dance is part of Caribbean culture. “Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and Harabhajan Singh have good sense of rhythm and I have spent time with them. Indian films and stars are big in Trinidad. And, we have our share of stars like Rihanna and Nickki Minaj who have global following.”

Perhaps, it is this culture that reflects in the on field behaviour of Caribbean cricketers? “Of course. We play the game hard and fair but we never let the fun element dissipate from life.”

His song “Champion” has become a hit and has just finished shooting a promotional video for the sequel of Tum Bin. Bravo promises that he is soon going to have more collaborations in the country.

On the cricket field, Bravo has become a T-20 specialist. When one asks him about his cricket schedule, Bravo, a part of the World Cup winning team, reels out almost every possible T-20 league. From Bangladesh Premier League, which is his next stop to the Big Bash in Australia to Pakistan Super League and, of course, Indian Premier League. No space for serious cricket? Like many big names in his team, Bravo has also taken retirement from the Test cricket. “What could I do? I waited for five years but I was not picked in the Test team,” signs off Bravo to participate in a new test.