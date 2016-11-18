SARANG DEV

Engineering student, 21

What is your most prized possession?

My dad.

If you were granted a wish, what would it be?

Travel a lot and be happy.

Your biggest fear?

Losing the people I like.

What does happiness mean to you?

Being around people you are comfortable with.

If you could, what would you undo?

My mistakes.

ABHISHEK DANIEL

Doctor, 24

What is your most prized possession?

My guitar.

If you were granted a wish, what would it be?

To be known as one of the most influential guitarists of all times.

Your biggest fear?

Losing my friends.

What does happiness mean to you?

Doing what you love and loving what you do.

If you could, what would you undo?

My undercut hairstyle.

ANWESHA SAMANTA

Student, 22

What is your most prized possession?

My paintings.

If you were granted a wish, what would it be?

I would love not to see my parents grow old.

Your biggest fear?

Misunderstandings with the people I am close with.

What does happiness mean to you?

To be forgiven after a big fight with anyone.

If you could, what would you undo?

Thinking too much about other people judging me, that wasted a lot of time.

AKASH B. PODIKALAM

Techie, 24

What is your most prized possession?

My life.

If you were granted a wish, what would it be?

To see myself in my late 50s, chilling out after fulfilling all my wishes!

Your biggest fear?

Mondays. They are always boring.

What does happiness mean to you?

Minding my own business, while others mind their own.

If you could, what would you undo?

I would love to take out that moment in history when the idea of caste and religion were introduced.