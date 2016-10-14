NIKHIL THOMAS

Student, 20

What is your most prized possession ?

My parents.

If you were granted a wish what would it be ?

I want to travel all over the world and meet with as many people as possible and socialise with them. I want to experience and embrace different cultures.

Your biggest fear ?

Losing my loved ones.

What does happiness mean to you ?

Happiness is simply a state of mind, it is the little things in life that makes me happy.

If you could what would you undo ?

I would undo my high school years.

AKHIL ATHMARAM

Senior Tech Analyst, 34

What is your most prized possession?

My kids.

If you were granted a wish what would it be?

Be the Chief Minister of Kerala.

Your biggest fear?

Opportunistic people.

What does happiness mean to you?

A happy ever after with my wife and kids.

If you could what would you undo?

I should have studied something other than engineering.

JISHA SUMAN VARUGHESE

Lawyer, 32

What is your most prized possession?

Family, education, relationship, personality...

If you were granted a wish what would it be?

Travel around the world to explore different cultures and contribute to the needy in the best way I can.

Your biggest fear?

Something that affects a relationship.

What does happiness mean to you?

Being with companions, growing in my career.

If you could what would you undo?

Manage the bad phases in a smoother way.

SAJNA VINISH

Musician and academic, 32

What is your most prized possession?

My memories. Each has a special place in my life. A smile, a tear, love earned and lost, mistakes made and lessons learned, motherhood and it's priceless joy.

If you were granted a wish what would it be?

That music should never ever leave me! Music has been my confidante, healer and spiritual teacher.

Your biggest fear?

Losing a loved one. It changes your life and the finality is sometimes terrifying.

What does happiness mean to you?

The warm fuzzy feeling you get when you make your loved ones smile and you see their eyes light up in joy.

If you could what would you undo?

Nothing because life as I know is what moulded me into the person I am now. It has made me stronger and more humble and has taught me never to take life for granted.