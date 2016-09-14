ILF organised a panel discussion on the bubble of cola culture

A no-holds-barred discussion, titled “Soda Politics: The Language of Sugar and Fizz” was organised by the Indian Languages Festival – Samanvay at the India Habitat Centre. The panelists included Sunita Narain, Director General of Centre for Science and Environment, journalist Satya Sivaraman and food critic Sourish Bhattacharya. The discussion was spurred by “Soda and Soda Politics: Taking on Big Soda (And Winning)”, the brilliant book by Marion Nestle, which hit the stands early this year. The book was the seed and it led to an engaging discussion on the history, politics and health impact of soda.

Sivaraman said, earlier, when cola was made up of coca leaves it was used as medicine, but now it has become a tool of entertainment industry. “Cola companies entered in the mainstream market through arts, culture and music industries and advertisement propagates cola industries.” He argued how cola is the most addictive product on the planet, largely because of sugar, which, in itself, is one of the top five addictive agents in the world. On the historical background of sugar, he said, “Sugar was primarily used as spice, but now it has become a cuisine. Sugar is everywhere, almost in every edible substance. As biological creatures we are prone to addiction, we always seek a high.”

The second and most important part of the conversation started when environmentalist Sunita Narain held the stage. Known to be one of the most experienced fighters against soda and the 'fizz companies', she said, this generation is hankering for colas because they have come a lifestyle fad. “The book 'Soda Politics' is really fascinating. It answers the question, how did this happen, who we are as a society and how it affects our food culture as well. We are all victims of processed food. Home-cooked meals are gradually loosing their pitch.”

On the ingredients of cola she said, it is made-up of crystallised water with added sugar and some strange chemicals. And fashion and glamour industry is giving it the push. Relating a number of political quips she said, “when I raised my voice against cola companies I was asked, 'What about the interest of sugar farmers and mill workers.'” When asked about the diet cola she claimed, “Diet colas are the same slow-poisons like their normal alternatives but without sugar for they contain the same ingredients.”

Food Critic Sourish Bhattacharya talked about the positives of anti-soda culture. He hailed the step of chefs who are using halo water as an alternative of sugar in restaurants.