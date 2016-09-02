It’s time for Vinayagar Chaturthi again. Will we pollute our water bodies yet again with chemical-laced idols during immersion this year?

As in the past few years, the roadsides have suddenly been spruced up in the last week of August. It’s time for Vinayagar Chaturthi, and temporary pandals have been put up to house giant idols of the modak-loving God. After days of worship and offering prasad, the idols will head to the Bay of Bengal for immersion in theory, and dumping in practice.

What follows are sights that will bring tears to many eyes — images of half-floating Plaster of Paris Ganeshas, devoid of their finery, invariably made of plastic or fibre, beaches looking like the marauders hit them, with the sand having been taken over by ramps to ensure lorries can carry the idols till the waters, and, worst of all, cranes bearing Ganeshas mid-air before they meet the swirling waters below.

Police sources say that last year alone, permission was sought to immerse 2,485 idols from Chennai and its suburbs in the six permitted immersion points — two in Tiruvottiyur, and one each in Foreshore Estate, Srinivasapuram, Ennore and Neelankarai. The number is about the same every year, they add.

So, this year too, more than 2,000 idols will make their way to the beaches of the Bay of Bengal, and the waters will have to deal with their yearly dose of once-alien objects — Plaster of Paris, metallic paints, plastic garlands, chemicals, and more. “The pollution is of three kinds — physical, chemical and noise-related,” says environmental activist Nityanand Jayaraman, 49. He still fondly recalls celebrating the festival at home, using an idol made of clay from the river banks, worshipping it at home and during visarjan, placing it in a bucket and gently lowering it into the well at home. “These days, it’s just a lot of mess.”

Among the post-immersion sights that have shocked him are tilted, half-sunk Ganeshas in Pattinapakkam and Kottivakkam, with their trunks in the air, almost like they are gasping for breath. “They use mega lorries to bring these mega-sized idols to create an ecological problem of a mega scale,” Nityanand says. “Also”, he asks, “where is the question of immersion with these super-sized idols? Immersion happens when you can hold it in your hand and let it into the water.”

This is something that disturbs many. Rajeswari Neelakantan of Alappakkam recently posted her memories of the festival on social media and rued how the festival has turned into an ecological disaster.

“If the idols could speak, they’ll probably talk about how they would be made by entire families and how they were celebrated before they were returned to their birth place — to become one with the rivers, ponds and lakes and go on to fertilise the Earth,” she says.

That’s a memory I hold close to my heart too. As children, we never saw colourful pillaiyars. They were always the colour of the Earth — and took on hues depending on where the clay had come from. The trunk was misshapen, the ear not as wavy, the belly not as big and the modaks too tiny. It was not a perfect Ganesha, but it was ‘your’ Ganesha. That’s something picture-perfect garish idols can never replace.