Notes from a musical diary

Gear up for an evening of jazz with Hyleen Gil

French neo-soul/jazz artist Hyleen Gil has just arrived in India and she’s already loving it. The Parisian guitarist, singer and composer is currently in Mumbai, where she kicks off her debut India tour and makes her way to Bengaluru’s jazz venue -- BFlat Bar in Indiranagar.

Hyleen, who seems to be bursting with energy, says: “We just arrived today. and are happy to be here! The country seems amazing. What I heard most about India is the cultural power of the country, people told me I won’t be the same person after this trip!”

Surely, Hyleen and her trio – featuring drummer Nicholas Viccaro and bassist/keyboardist Fred Dupont – will leave their mark on India as well. On a tour of four cities this week, organised by L’Institut Francais, the French Embassy in India and show promoters Gatecrash Entertainment, Hyleen will bring her signature mix of English hip hop-influenced jazz and soul to her performances. One of her recent claim-to-fames was a gentle, foot-tapping cover of French electronic music legends Daft Punk’s hit song ‘Get Lucky’, which released in 2013. It truly reached far. Hyleen says: “Sweet Soul Records (in Japan) checked my version of ‘Get Lucky’ on YouTube. That is how they found me and asked me to sign with them for this album.”

She is referring to U & I, her full-length album that was released in 2014. It’s a true study in Globalisation to find a French artist – who sings in English, mind you – signed to a Japanese record label performing in India. Hyleen explains why she chooses English as her language as a songwriter, “I used to write in French when I started, but then with all my musical influences, English became easier and natural for me.”

For her upcoming second album, Hyleen now has Dupont, who has performed with jazz artists such as Bill Evans and Viccaro, who has racked up touring experiences with more greats in the genre such as Etienne M’Bappe and Gary Husband for help. She says, “The first album was my real experience as a songwriter and guitarist. For the new one, I did everything as a leader properly, I have the chance to have two amazing musicians with me for the album and on stage. Nicolas and Fred are just perfect to make my ideas alive and sound exactly how I imagined it. You'll see at the show.”

Hyleen Gil Trio’s performance at BFlat will include a lot of brand new songs that she wants to play live, before she decides to record and release them by early next year. Hyleen says, “I think it is a good test for me to know if the audience is aware with a song during a show. If it works, then I have no doubt about recording it. So far, everybody seems to love this new stuff!”

It’s been a busy year for Hyleen – she’s been to the U.S., Tahiti and now India, and plans to top it off with a tour of Australia. She adds: “I think being able to play your own music in different places for different people is the most rewarding thing for an artist... I feel lucky to have all those opportunities. I write music to make people dream and travel through it, but when it is my music which gives me the chance to travel around the world, it is unbelievable.”

Hyleen will perform at BFlat, Indiranagar on September 30. Kolkata rock act Neel and the Lightbulbs are the opening act. Entry fee is Rs 400 and tickets are available on Bookmyshow.com