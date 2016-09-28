Zindagi channel launches new shows in the wake of its decision to stop beaming Pakistani serials

What was slated to be a press conference by Zee Zindagi to unveil their prime time line-up and the new top line Yeh Lamha Hi Hai became a forum for discussing politics and international relations. It had to considering the channel’s decision to take off the air the Pakistani serials it beams following warning by regional outfits in the wake of the Uri incident. Interestingly, the USP of the channel since its inception were these very serials including Humsafar, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Maat and Dastaan, which were widely appreciated by the Indian audience for their realistic storyline and finite nature making their Indian counterpart seem shrill and over the top.

The moment Sunil Buch, the Chief Business Officer of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd finished providing an overview of the new programmes to be beamed from October 3, the ensuing question and answer session witnessed a barrage of queries about the channel’s decision on Pakistani serials. More so as Zee Chairman, Subhash Chandra was present at the conference. Denying any controversy about the channel’s decision, Chandra described the move as “unfortunate but unavoidable”. “Love cannot be one-sided. We have been trying for past 24 years and not once but through several attempts to bring the people of Pakistan and India together. And through Zindagi’s initiative of beaming Pakistani serials, their artists became a part of Indian homes. But then repeated incidents like Uri are very painful. That is why we took a decision to take Pakistani shows off the air.”

When asked as to how as an actor he views the boycott, Anupam Kher, whose maiden television production Khwaabon Ki Zamin Par about a young aspiring actor going to Mumbai to fulfil his dreams is scheduled on Zindagi new offerings, said he agreed with Chandra. “There is a necessity to reciprocate love and affection. While I believe that art has no boundaries, it is the moral responsibility of Pakistani actors working in India to publicly condemn the Uri attack.” Citing his example, he said, when 147 school children were massacred at Peshawar, he wrote an open letter to terrorists condemning it.

Concurring with Kher, Chandra added that even though the channel had 3000 hours of paid Pakistan software, after the Uri incident they decided to discontinue the Pakistani serials. “Of the nine Pakistani actors in Bollywood, we had called six to request them to condemn the terrorist attack. Nobody did that.”