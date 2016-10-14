Nandita Jayaraj and Aashima Dogra are chronicling the stories of Indian women scientists in their website The Life of Science

“I had to go alone to almost all sanctuaries (for my research) and it was hard for me because these officers tell you straight away – you’re not supposed to come alone, bring somebody, bring your parents or your relatives,” Jis Sebastian, an conservation ecologist, recounts incredulously. But Jis, who hails from a village in Kottayam, beat the odds to continue her research in the Western Ghats.

“Whether it is in science, space travel, corporate boardrooms or government projects…we can’t tell young women in any words that mean “sorry, you are going to have babies at some point so I can’t hire you” or “here’s an opportunity to do research at our institute but we don’t care what you do with your children while you are here eight hours a day; as far as we are concerned, they don’t exist” .... That’s antisocial. And should be illegal,” says Mayurika Lahiri, a cancer biologist in IISER, Pune.

Nandita Jayaraj and Aashima Dogra have heard plenty of such stories of grit and determination since they began lab-hopping all across India on a mission, on the trail of scientists working in premier scientific institutions and research labs in universities. Their aim is to tell the stories of those scientists, especially women.

These independent journalists felt that not enough was being written in popular media about science or cutting edge work that researchers do in labs scattered all over India. They also wanted to find out reasons for the high attrition rate of Indian women scientists.

Aashima and Nandita, both with a science background, were working together in a Bengaluru-based science publication and it was during the course of their work, that they observed that most panellists and experts in seminars and workshops were men. That triggered their interest in focussing on the small percentage of women who were working as scientists and researchers at different levels in institutions and universities.

“Thirty per cent of PhDs were women but only around 10 per cent went on to pursue a career in science. We decided to put the spotlight on those women in science through a series of interviews in an online publication,” says Nandita.

Early this year, Aashima and Nandita decided to branch out on their own with The Life of Science, a website that chronicles the stories of women scientists in India.

“We hope to give visibility to those invisible women working in science. I am now in Vadodara and on my way to a lab in Maharaja Sayajirao University, one of the oldest in India. Tomorrow I will be in Ahmedabad to go to Physical Research Laboratory that was established by none other than Vikram Sarabahai,” says Ashima, over the phone.

Since February 2016, Nandita, whose roots are in the city, and Ashima, who lives in Dharmasala, have interviewed women on their journey in science.

Some of them had retired but they were mines of information on the transformation that was taking place in the laboratories and the way their own careers had been shaped.

These scientists come from all across India, from the glittering metros and small towns and hamlets tucked away in the mountains, dusty plains and scenic coastal areas of the country. What unites them is their deep interest in different areas of science.

Once the publication was up and running, many of the women and readers themselves mentioned other scientists who they felt ought to be featured.

The writers admit that not all of the women they met were forthcoming in their views. “Some of them were worried that their candid conversations might get them into trouble with their bosses and the authorities while some felt that talking about their paths might help others following in their footsteps,” says Aashima.

Neuroscientist Vidita Vaidya, one of the few women to have won the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar prize, the most prestigious award given to scientists in India, is an ardent supporter of their venture. In a video the articulate Vidita explains why it is important for children to learn that there are women scientists who are going places in their profession and also why women need better representation in science.

While many institutions were happy to give them permission to meet their scientists, some like ISRO in Thiruvananthapuram did not permit them to talk to women working there, says Nandita. But she managed to speak to T.S. Ramadevi, a former deputy director in the premier space organisation.

In the course of their conversations about how and why they chose a life in science, they also talk about the challenges and milestones in their careers. In some of the profiles, one can read between the lines about the loneliness and subtle discrimination that they had to overcome to stay in their profession. The stories take readers on a trip around some of the best scientific institutions in India and the path-breaking and painstaking work of our scientists.

They say that each interview helps in giving them a sharper picture of the situation and with each interview, they were able to delve into the issues faced by the scientists and also fine tune their interviews to ask the right questions.

Information is gathered from the internet about scientific institutions and labs and then they travel to different places to meet the scientists. “The women are small in number but they are everywhere and that was heartening. Many of them mentioned that it was a mentor or mentors who tipped the balance in favour of science while in college or school. In addition, we found that there were certain issues that were common to all the women. For instance, the lack of flexibility in work regimes was hobbling the careers of many women,”says Aashima.

The time the career of a young woman researcher peaks is also the time of child bearing and child rearing. Many are forced to sacrifice their ambition and career at the altar of matrimony and maternity. “Our system has to change to accommodate women who are qualified and have much to contribute to science. They should be able to seamlessly join in the profession if they take a break in their career. Then the main issue is one that is common for all women in India. Not all daughters get the same opportunities as the son and not all women want to or are allowed to take decisions about their own lives,” adds Aashima.

They hope to wrap up the project by February and compile the profiles into a book before they get working on their next project, also on science.

Crowdfunding for research

Recently, they put up a request for their followers. Till September, they were dipping into their savings to fund their travels but to complete their project they decided to raise funds by crowd funding. In the first week of October, they put up a video that requests viewers to chip in to help the project. “Contributions came pouring in and we have collected about 70 per cent of what we need. There were many men as well who wanted us to go ahead with our work. It was gratifying to know that there are many who appreciate our work,” says Nandita.