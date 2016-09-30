# Namma Pride2016 will be officially launched on October 1. The event will be held in Bengaluru from October 1 to November 20, every weekend.

In 2014, writer Romal Laishram started Queer Arts Movement, India (QAMI) at the first Social Tuesday event at The Humming Tree. The Festival of Free Love, a property of QAMI was held as part of the event. With an undying spirit, the team organised festivals both within Bengaluru and in other cities. “We held four festivals. Two in 2014 and two in 2015. We hosted two festivals outside Bangalore. One in Hyderabad, called ‘Queering the Night’ and the other in Pune, called ‘Arts and Allies Festival’,” informs Romal.

The Festival of Free Love will be held again on October 1 at the Goethe-Institut/Max Mueller Bhavan. It will feature prominent artistes: Shober, Timothy, Sumalika, Dev, Krithika, Haider, Maya, Sumathi, Masoom, Swar Thounaojam, Abhishek, Riya, Alex, Saranya, Raghavendran and Rohini. “This will be edition five of the Festival. And we will also be launching the Pride. This year it is called #Namma Pride2016,” adds Romal.

The Pride will feature 15 plus talented artistes from Bengaluru. “There will be dancers, poets, singers, drag performers. Most of them largely identify with LGBT, but there are also Allies of LGBT.” Romal adds that they will launch the Pride video, jingle, calendar, “and hopefully the app,” he signs off.

#Namma Pride2016 will be held from October 1 till November 20, with events happening every weekend. Entry fee for the Free Love Festival at Goethe Institut-Max Mueller Bhavan is Rs. 100.