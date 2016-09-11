Kalki and her father Joel Koechlin narrate sweet and not so sweet experiences of the incredible journey that they undertook together for a television series

Kalki Koechlin, one of the most candid celebrities, will be seen with her father, Joel Koechlin on the upcoming Fox Life show , “Kalki’s Great Escape”. With its clutter-breaking format, the show covers their road trip to the North East and goes on air on this weekend. Kalki says, “We are so excited and my dad has seen the trailer 20 times! My brother Oriel, who is used to seeing me on TV, is very excited to watch dad and I together.”

Kalki chose to take up this unique show (in terms of format) with as there is a match in their personalities and spirit. The channel worked with Kalki and Joel to plan out what inspires her, what is she passionate about; and then went about making this show happen!

The father-daughter duo have been wanting to go for an adventurous road trip for a long time and through the series they lived their long-standing dream. “It was Kalki’s dream to go on a motorbike adventure to the North East with me”, says Joel an avid biker and photographer. On their Royal Enfield Himalayans, they started off from Guwahati, went to Sangti village and Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, Dawki and Lynkrydem in Meghalaya and ended in Shillong. Along with the extreme weather conditions, the duo faced many challenges during their trip. As soon as they started the trip, Kalki and Joel faced their first big problem at the Arunachal border. Some officials told them that they require the ILP (Inner Line Permit) to cross the Arunachal border. “They thought we were foreigners because of the colour of our skin. I tried convincing them of my Indian citizenship and continued convincing them in Hindi until one of them recognised me from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and then they treated us with tea and food. Recognition can be such a relief sometimes!” chuckles Kalki.

And then there were some fun challenges like kayaking and archery. Kalki and Joel challenged each other everyday on the trip and made it even more exciting and memorable. Kalki’s answer, to who was better at handling the weather, was in a tone of disappointment when she mentioned, “Of course, my dad has traveled a lot, so he handled it very well but for me it was difficult due to the boots. In India we don’t have biker stuff for women. All my clothes were XS men’s and we also don’t have biker boots for women. So my shoes weren’t ice-proof or waterproof and my feet just froze.”

During the trip, they interacted with the locals and even took shelter under the roof of some families. In Sangti, they met this young little girl, Kunnu who taught Kalki how to make momos and thukpa.

Talking about their favourite moment of escape during the trip, Joel says that every moment was his moment of escape. Laughing in disagreement to her dad’s answer, Kalki shares that there were days when she didn’t want to be on the trip because she was so exhausted. But after remembering all the nice days, Kalki says in a tone of awe and satisfaction, “One of my favourite moments on the trip was when we were at the top of Sela Pass, the highest point in Arunachal. The way to the top was a very windy, steep and rough uphill road. But when we got to the top, there was this beautiful, traditional painted gate and beyond the gate there was this blue..ice blue lake. It was a crazy feeling of having crossed an arid terrain and make it to this stunning landscape. It was in this moment, while looking out at the blue lake, a valley falling downwards and eagles flying everywhere, that I felt like wow! Now I feel like I’m escaping. It was spectacular!” To this Joel adds, “I think the very first day when we left Guwahati, riding on the first few curves on the road felt like the beginning of an adventure.”

Joel, who has done many bike trips earlier said that this was the most special trip because “Kalki and I have never been on separate bikes and it meant a great deal to explore the North East with her.”

Kalki and Joel share a very strong and comfortable bond and the coolest thing about Joel according to Kalki is that he is “as comfortable during interviews as he is comfortable with my friends in a party or on the set. Everywhere he’s just so calm and treats everybody the same, I love it.”

This cute father-daughter bond inspires us to plan our own escape trip and shall also inspire the women of our country to go ahead and live raw.