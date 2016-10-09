Anna Hazare hopes the biopic on him will inspire people to fight corruption

One man, who in recent times, has spurred and galvanised the young and old alike to voice their opinion and concern against corruption is Kisan Baburao Hazare aka Anna Hazare. The 79-year-old well known social activistfrequently undertakes hunger strikes bringing social issues of concern to limelight forcing the Government and political parties to take action.

Inspired by his life, writer-director-actor Shashank Udapurkar has made a biographical film Anna, documenting the uncommon journey of a common man with all its difficulties with a view to inspire the people to follow his path.

In a media interaction in Delhi, Hazare says, “The film is not fictitious. It is not a script made out of imagination. It is a true story of a fakir who doesn't have any aim except making his country a better place. The film will show main parts of my life and everyone should get inspired through this film and start doing something for this country in their respective fields.”

On being asked if hunger strikes has lead to any changes, Hazare says, “Yes, there are changes that is why many people are seen on roads now if their genuine and rightful demands are not fulfilled. Earlier no one used to do it. So people do get inspired by me. My dream is to see many more Annas in this country who get inspired by each other to turn into Anna.”

Even at his age Hazare is willing to fight and stave off any attack against the country. “If required, I will even go to the border to fight for my country. Though my body is getting old but my heart is young. I will not be able to run there but I know how to use weapons and I will do anything to save my country and its people. My country is everything. Nothing is bigger than my country for me.”