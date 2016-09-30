Music and technology come together in an innovative collaboration of genres, cultures and backgrounds by Indian singer M. D. Pallavi and German cellist Andi Otto

Ever thought how magical it would be if you could create music out of thin air? What if we could translate all our air guitaring, air drumming and emotional hand gestures into actual sounds? That is the kind of musical magic, Indian singer M. D. Pallavi and German cellist Andi Otto set out to do.

Speaking at the recent preview presentation of their project-in-progress at Goethe-Institut, the duo elaborate on how technology and music comes together in their performance concept.

“By connecting motion sensors to Pallavi’s hand and my cello’s bow, we allow a unique gestural interaction with electronic sounds through our expression,” says Andi. Pallavi adds: “Like all classical vocalists, I use my right hand to emote. That expression transfers into a voice – my pre-recorded voice. I give it meaning in my own way by treating my hand as my instrument.”

“It is not a synthesiser,”says Andi. “It is her recorded voice sample. Her gesture releases the note. So she continues singing and changes the second voice with a technology that reads the movement of her hand.”

While Andi is a DJ and producer of electronic music in Hamburg, Pallavi is a classical Hindustani vocalist, actor and filmmaker. Having met on a stage in Berlin where they performed the German adaptation of the award-winning Indian play C Sharp C Blunt, their mutual curiosity towards overlapping musical cultures brought them to the studio. And today, they find themselves on the path to a Japan tour in 2017 that will mark the official world premiere of the duo’s live show.

Andi explains that while he uses a cello with a sensor that measures his gestures and produces data for the computer, “The basic idea is that I don’t have to get up and tweak some knobs, I can actually do the electronics while playing the cello, all the space around the instrument becomes part of it. Pallavi use her voice in a similar way. So we put some of her knowledge of the raga scale into the software. So the two – my gestural interface and musical experience get together into one product – a highly unstable prototype,” he laughs, “which we call Second Voice.”

Coming from a classical background, Pallavi says she is experimental by nature. “The music that I sing in Kannada is very traditional and conventional. But in theatre, I experiment. We met in one such experiment. Andi’s music is very unusual. It’s a sound that is very contemporary. I thought anything can fit into it, like Indian music.”

Andi goes on to say they both have an allergy to putting genres on top of other genres.

“We don’t like a clash of cultures. Instead, we synchronise my compositions to her voice. We wanted to weave a fabric where you can’t tell which is from the German producer and which from the Indian vocalist.”

He adds: I’ve never had anyone with me on stage when I do gestural interface that does the same thing. I’ve performed with drummers and DJs. This is the first time we’re both doing the same thing and we come from completely different backgrounds. And that makes it so exciting. It’s really an experiment for both of us.”

Pallavi agrees that it is a lot though. “It is extremely complicated. Andi’s mind is like that. I’m a singer. So I’m thinking of swaras and ragas. For him, it is very visual. For me, that was the challenge. While performing, to simultaneously create and express.”

Andi explains that it is not a one-way journey. “My cello playing has been hugely influenced this last one month working with Pallavi. There is a different logic to our harmonic system and how we think musically. My acquired playing technique gets applied in radically new ways now.”

This concert, Pallavi says, is the test run. “In six months, we perform in Japan. That will be our first proper concert. If the audience can see the scope of this and what possibilities this offers, that’s more than enough.”

Andi points out that he is never seen anything like this in his life.

“Never has anyone pushed the boundaries like this. This goes beyond what anyone expects. It even surprises us. We go on stage and improvise in a combination that happens nowhere on the globe today.”

Pallavi affirms: “Gestural movement sensors and electronic music are mostly used to create soundscapes or techno sounds. Very little experimentation has been done exploring the musical aspect of it.”