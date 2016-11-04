Musician and entrepreneur Pavan Karthik reflects on managing his multiple interests

City musician Pavan Karthik and his love for music go a long way; he was born in a family that breathed music. While those around him were into classical music, his heart veered towards western classical right from childhood.

However, he began learning it only during his late teens, but quickly made up for the time lag by performing alongside his teacher at several events. With a group of musicians, he started the band Roots (which plays alternative rock), and also teaches music. He’s also an entrepreneur who owns a music equipment portal Musicstores.in, which sells equipment globally and has a retail branch in Madhapur.

“I always liked to connect things that I'm passionate about. While I began learning music, I believe I wasn’t taught right and had to learn things the hard way, that’s when I decided to teach music. Having performed with my band at several venues, we realised the inadequacies regarding music equipments. Many knew about tabla, veena but had little awareness of how mixers or interfaces work, their availability was a serious issue. That's where I connected my music and entrepreneurial interests,” he shares, adding that he recently obtained investments from Singapore, Malaysia and China for violins made here. He chose the violin as he is familiar with it (he learnt to play it); it would serve as the right testing ground. As a teenager, he even took up a part-time job of selling stationery equipment to stores.

His creative and business sides clash often. When he struggles to balance music, teaching and business, his band mates come to his rescue. “I'm happy that I’m pursuing most of my passions at once. It was during my one-and-half-year software stint post my engineering that I decided to pursue music as a career. I’ve done my best to utilise my engineering skills as well; I also handle the sound engineering department for my band, have designed my virtual store from scratch,” he mentions. Founding a start up meant a financial crunch initially, but he wanted to look at the wider picture. “While I've invested most of my earnings in the company; the teaching stint pays my bills and the band fulfils my creative side,” Pavan adds.

Being open to every opportunity that knocks your door makes all the difference, he says. For him, that made the difference between music being a hobby and a career. It’s important to take care of family interests, but don’t compromise with your passion, he signs off.