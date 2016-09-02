As Victor Banerjee gets ready to play Rabindranath Tagore in an Indo-Argentine production on the Nobel laureate’s relationship with Victoria Ocampo, the seasoned actor tells ANUJ KUMAR what it takes to dwell the mind space of the celebrated poet ‘Mountains keep coming to me’: Victor Banerjee

While talking to Victor Banerjee, it is hard to figure when the ace actor is plain speaking and when he is seeking attention. But both ways he keeps you riveted. One of the best known Indian actors in world cinema, Victor has got yet another challenge as he gets ready to play Rabindranath Tagore in Pablo Cesar’s Indo-Argentine production, Thinking of Him. The film is special because it explores his relationship with Argentine writer and cultural activist Victoria Ocampo (to be played by popular Argentine actor Eleonora Wexler).

“The relationship between Victoria Ocampo and Tagore is something every Bengali has heard about and there is a mystery attached to it. This mystery is enough to attract an actor,” says Banerjee. The seasoned actor says that it has been extensively written about but it is the first time that it is being enacted in a film. "A joint-production is always difficult. She never came to India," he reasons.

Banerjee sees Victoria as somebody, who was intellectually very aware. “She was not a frivolous woman. She had relationships with men of high intellectual calibre – physicists, scientists, philosophers. From Jorge Luis Borges to Albert Camus and Octavio Paz — all were more than acquaintances to her. She vibed with them in an intimate sort of way. But despite all the associations she had including with Ernesto Sabato in the end, she never loved or worshipped any person more than Tagore.” That started with when she read Andre Gide’s French translation of “Gitanjali”.

“The French translation of ‘Gitanjali’ is the finest in the world. She could not believe that somebody could write like that. It had such depth of human understanding that when the first time Ocampo met him, she began to shake because it was like meeting the greatest icon of your life. Unfortunately, in India the only parallels we have now are fans fainting in front of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. But there have been cultures in this world, where people were affected by intellectual curiosity. And that is what amazed him, and amazes me. My curiosity is what she saw in that writing. So this film is not about what you and I think of Tagore. It is about what she thought of Tagore and what the Argentinians think of Tagore.” Unfortunately, he continues, there are more people in Argentina and England who recite Tagore than in India. "Of course, if you leave out Bengalis, who constitute a huge chunk of population. If you are not taught Tagore in school, your association is limited to reciting the National Anthem."

So it is about time that Rabindranath Tagore is celebrated. “Unfortunately, the only time he makes national news is when Girish Karnad says that Tagore was a second-rate playwright. To me his genius is indisputable. The fact that he was able to delve into so much, the fact that he was able to do painting that are not equalled by anybody. When somebody said his work was psychic, he heard it childish. The guy clarified that he meant it had psychic content. Tagore said he would have felt better if he had said childish because that is the way he liked it to be. It shows the level of his artistic humility.”

It is said his interest in painting was spurred by Victoria. “She saw him doodling and said why he doesn’t try making something out of them. From that painting came about, and eventually she saw those paintings in Paris and offered to hold an exhibition which Tagore went to attend despite poor health.”

On the nature of the relationship, which many describe as platonic, Banerjee says, “Victoria was shamelessly in love with Tagore. She worshipped the ground he walked on. Though there was a significant age difference, it was not a father-daughter relationship. It had an intensity which was completely intangible.” Any parallels? “There are many, but I won’t compare it with Nehru-Edwina relationship,” quips Banerjee.

Dwelling the space behind that beard and robe seems more than difficult for an actor but Banerjee, who presented a reflection of Tagore as Nikhilesh in Ghaire Bhaire, says he only has one very minor problem. “The world will wonder how and why I am portraying this part and they will interpret it differently and then Indians will want to see whether I can walk like Tagore or talk like Tagore. I am not bothered by that because I am portraying a part of him that doesn’t belong to us. It is their perception of Tagore. It is a perception that he we have to respect.”

His focus, Banerjee adds, will be on picking the minds of Argentinians. “Be it the director or the light man, I want to know what they think of Tagore. The script has everything from elephant to Santiniketan but somewhere hidden between the lines is their perception of him. Like why have they chosen only certain lines of his....”

Talking of perceptions, Banerjee says, a few years back when the British voted for the greatest Englishman ever, everybody thought Shakespeare will win the vote but it was Issac Newton who topped the list. Newton wrote more about theology than Physics. But nobody talks about that. Even his family had hidden it. I believe it was very oriental and that was sacrilegious at that time as it went against the Christian thought. Similarly, Tagore wrote more about social reform than he wrote poetry. He wrote about more about welfare schemes for farmers. He was more of a social reformer than a poet but no one talks about it.”

In times when nationalism is being debated afresh, Banerjee says Tagore presented the most liberal definition of nationalism. But at the same time, he adds that one must not forget that Tagore talked about the Upanishads till the day he died.

In Bengal, Tagore is deified and perhaps it limits our study of him. Banerjee agrees that he is, and it will remain so forever. “Indians have this tendency. Recently, we did this with Sindhu and Sakshi. I don’t want to take away a moment of their glory but the whole country should have been there to receive our entire Olympic contingent. Every loser is a winner that we sent. We made them feel like losers. That is terribly hurting. Our sports will go nowhere if we treat our sportspersons like that. They went there for our glory. We have a long way to go in this respect."

And the film industry, which hasn’t challenged this favourite of David Lean and Satyajit Ray enough? “No one is ever challenged enough. I live in Mussoorie. I love my birds and Himalayas. There is always a new mountain to climb and mountains keep coming to me. This one has arrived.” In fact, two, he adds as he is soon going to play Gumnami Baba. Many believe that the ascetic monk of Faizabad was Subhas Chandra Bose. “Director Amlan Ghosh says he has documents to prove. Bose’s family has asked me not to act in the film. I said why not. Somebody of his level of greatness will always be controversial. This guy is convinced and is leaving the judgement to the audience. There are too many items that were discovered in Baba’s room which indicate Bose connection like photographs of Bose with his parents and family. Those things were not of interest of anybody else,” he points out.

On why Baba didn’t reveal his ‘real’ identity, Banerjee asks, “If you were in his position would you have revealed yourself? There would have been chaos in this country. You would not have been able to occupy the chair that people would have liked to put you on.”

Banerjee has distaste for Bollywood. When it comes to mainstream he prefers what Rajinikanth and his fans do. “Tamilians, I believe, are the most intelligent people. They book seats 50 years in advance for a 5 a.m. show and they are crazy about him because they have the ability to laugh at the absurdity of this man. They just imitate him for fun. It is absolutely pure entertainment. That actor then takes off his wig and comes amongst them as a balding old man and yet when he puts on that wig, they cry, ‘Kabali!’ Does anyone in Bollywood have the guts to do that? Not one.”