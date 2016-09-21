Barkha Bhisht talks about how she is preparing for “Naamkaran”, Mahesh Bhatt’s ambitious serial

“I am a rebel in real life. I believe in defying the norms,” is how Barkha Bhisht, a known name in the television industry, likes to describe herself.

It is perhaps this rebellious streak which was detected by Mahesh Bhatt when he offered her the role of Asha, a mother single handedly bringing up her child, in his television serial Naamkaran. After working in mainstream serials like Kavyanjali, Kasautii Zindigii Kay, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Sajan Ghar Jaana Hai, Barkha has bagged an unconventional role which only a versatile actor of her calibre can do justice to.

The actress, appreciated for her performance in films like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Villain, Samrat & Co, explains how she has moulded herself to suit the character in Naamkaran, which was premiered this week on Star Plus.

Speaking about her character of Asha, Barkha says: “It is the role of a mother that I am playing. Playing a mother is always challenging. I don’t want the audience to feel the role of a single mother as a taboo but it should be likeable. Asha has to be likeable and the audience should appreciate her role of a single mother.”

Believing that a woman has to be strong both in reel and real life, Barkha says “Every character that I have played is challenging. Every role is different from what I have done previously. In ‘Naamkaran’ I am playing the role of a mother so it obviously has a sort of different feel and connect. As an actor I have to act in a manner that the audience can relate to it.”

The actress was able to empathise with the character. “Well I could relate to Asha’s character because in real life too I am a mother. I have a family and a lovely daughter.”

Sharing her experience of working with Mahesh Bhatt, Barkha says: “It has been a great experience. He has immense knowledge. We talk often, discuss things which help me to improve and develop my character.”

Being in the limelight has its own pitfalls but Barkha has got used to the attention. “Since my journey in this industry 11 years ago, I have now become a mature person. I can detach myself from the shutterbugs. I am an actor only till the time I act. At home I am a mother, a wife. There I don’t think or act like a celebrity.”