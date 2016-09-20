With articles on health-related issues, forums and the option to fix up appointments with doctors, Modasta aims at becoming a major pitstop for health issues online

Are you someone who seeks out information about your health online? Do you search the worldwide web for authentic information and discover that India-centric health information is hard to come by? Are you always online, trying to find out cures for an irritating cold or a headache? Bikram Barman, Pankaj Pandey and Dr Geethanjali discovered that there were no good Indian sites that provided information about medical ailments and forums to discuss health issues or get advice from a doctor, like WebMD. The trio decided to start Modasta almost a year ago. Bikram says, “We were all involved in the health and digital technology sectors. Modasta is an attempt to provide quality health information to everyone, across the country. It has renowned articles on major illness with videos, forums that allow you to connect with patients and doctors. Our main area of focus is providing information provided by medical professionals for users in India. We are also looking at providing appointments online.”

He adds, “We aim at using the online space to provide more value, give out verified information by professionals and help in providing digital solutions to many issues facing healthcare in the country.

Bikram points out, “We have more than 500 medical professionals on board, who provide information on medical and health-related queries. One of our main features is that we support multiple languages and have information available in Hindi, English and all South Indian languages. We hope that it will get more people to look at our app, read interesting articles and get an appointment fixed with a doctor of their choice. You do not have to be physically present for the doctor to conduct a check up any more.”