Minerva Xpress truck is for those who want to grab a quick bite and go

HYDERABAD: Here comes a new eatery in Madhapur with wheels! Wondering what it is? It is Minerva Xpress, a food truck from the Minerva group. As one heads to the place on a warm afternoon, the green truck is stationed outside the Minerva hotel complex. It is lunch time and the truck is surrounded by foodies. “This truck is for those who want to grab the food and go,” smiles Ravi Krishnan, vice president of the group. Food trucks are part of the Hyderabad’s food radar now. It is a new endeavour from the group, he opines and agrees the food truck business is exponential in the city. “But unfortunately there were no established players,” he states. That is when the oldest food chain in Hyderabad decided to launch their truck and cater to different kinds of customers. “There are those who want to have a quick bite and run to the office. Some want to eat snacks in the evenings and then there are youngsters who are late night eaters. They want to eat something different and our speciality dosas are just for that section,” he points out.

With 40 dishes, the menu is a combination of tiffins, rice specials, mini meals and speciality dosas. “The menu of Minerva Xpress is what we normally have in Minerva and also more than that,” he states and adds, “We are also known for our coffee.” The speciality dosas are indeed special and include names like ‘Ulavacharu dosa’, ‘Palleturi dosa’, ‘Barbeque mushroom dosa’ and ‘Paneer peri peri dosa’. Mini meals and rice specials have the ubiquitous items like parathas with accompanying curries and veg pulao, sambar and curd rice. “Snacks like punugulu are not available in our regular menu. It is easy for people to see and eat here. The presentation and packaging is different and a lot of thought has gone into it,” he avers.

With the food truck stationed outside the hotel complex itself, is the truck taking away the hotel’s business? “Not at all,” he quips and adds, “First, we thought why should we park it outside Minerva and then we realised they are two different segments. It has in no way affected our restaurant. The younger generation prefers to eat at the truck and also those who are on the move and do not have time to sit in a restaurant and order.”

Do they plan to expand? “Why not. The truck offers a world of possibilities. If a company is having a get together and wants a truck, it can be taken to the location or we can park the truck in front of apartment complexes during a specified time and people can enjoy the food. We are still looking at it as there are a lot of opportunities. If there is a demand for it, then why not.” he concludes.