NH7 weekender was all about fun, frolic, fashion and Farhan

It was a night Hyderabad won’t forget soon. NH7 Weekender left behind a musical imprint in the minds of those attended. The vast open ground of the GMR grounds, behind Novotel Hyderabad airport where the musical nite was organised ensured everything, from parking, ticketing to entry and exit, had ample space. No long queues, no parking hassles. The spacious arena around the three stages also meant they weren’t crowded.

Three different stages ensured three performances at the same time without disturbing one another. On Sunday, the biggest stage in black and chrome was for Farhan Akthar and his team. The arrangements (light, sound, mike setting) went on till about 8 p.m. and the ones who were keen to watch from the front made sure they stayed put to grab the best view and stay close to the action. Finally at 8.45 pm Farhan and his team opened with ‘Sindbad the sailor’ from Rock On and the crowd came together and screamed and cheered till it attracted the late comers to rush to the main stage. Can Farhan perform and not sing from Zindagi na milegi dobara? So he sang the title track and it was an enthusiastically-chaotic scene. Some even managed to dance in whatever little space they had (thanks to the teeming crowd). Then came the beautiful ‘Senorita’ and a surprise number with Shraddha Kapoor singing ‘Urja re’ from Rock On 2. She sure proved once again that she’s a good live performer as well. The show ended with Farhan singing ‘Havan karenge’ from Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Earlier, before Farhan took to the stage, an indie rock group kept the crowd engaged with rock numbers in Kannada.

The venue seemed a good place to kill time with fashion scanning, as girls came dressed in everything from evening gowns to dazzling anarkali suits. Colour co-ordination meant red dress, red boots and a red head gear. Some took the music event scene rather too seriously and came dressed in completely weather inappropriate clothes. Perhaps they were willing to enjoy the nip in the air.

As food stalls did brisk business, so did photo booths. The other stalls that made some quick bucks are the ones who sold battery-operated eyewear in various shapes where frames glitter as well as light-emitting head bands with bows, skulls and the mask from the Scary Movie. Feather clips was the one must-have accessory and the ones who are keen to dress for the occasion made sure they have a tuft of feather on their head.

Quite naturally the venue was buzzing with photographers eager to capture the event in all its various aspects. If some concentrated on the stage, some focussed on the crowd, some on the food and yet others on the accessories. The event managers managed to keep mischief makers at bay and a team of bouncers near every stage kept a watchful eye on the crowd.

The event saw another refreshing change; instead sipping drinks from wasteful disposable glasses, people were drinking from aluminium mugs and they could carry the mug along with them.

What was most impressive was the rule of ‘no walking out with any disposable cutlery’ from the arena to avoid a sea of litter the following day. All in al it was fun and frolic with a touch of responsibility.