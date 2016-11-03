They are not just good looking, but are also loaded with nutrients

Micro greens are a recent addition to my kitchen garden. Before you groan and go “not another new health fad”, read this through. The first time I saw micro greens was when I was served a beautiful plate of a melted cheese confection at a restaurant.

The garnish used to up the pretty quotient of this plate was through micro greens. Each leaf looked so incredibly delicate and artistic.

While I admired the attention to detail, I wasn’t too sure if the greens were only for garnish or also meant to add flavour to the dish.

Not one to waste food, I treated it as a herb and ate it along with a spoonful of the gooey Brie. The peppery taste was unmistakable and, coming from a family that loves its salad greens, I took to that savoury note instantly.

A little over a year ago, micro greens began making an appearance in our local supermarkets and I would occasionally buy a packet or two for dinner. But it wasn’t until I heard of a micro greens workshop that it occurred to me that I could grow these at home.

Organised by Chitra and Swetha Krishnasamy along with Anu Kankani and Ruchi, the two-hour long workshop held at Rajasthani Sangh was attended by a group of kitchen garden enthusiasts. Ruchi is a dentist by profession and has been fascinated by micro greens ever since she was introduced to them at a similar workshop. She says that, for a busy professional like her, these micro greens are the quickest way to add nutrition to her diet.

Micro greens are the young tender shoots of plants that are harvested anywhere between 12 and 20 days of growth. Ruchi says that the term ‘power-packed’ best describes this super food. They require good air circulation, indirect sunlight and a slightly damp soil comprising of coco peat and compost. Ruchi adds that this exposure to elements in the right balance is exactly what gives these micro greens an antioxidant edge over regular greens and even sprouted lentils.

The space on a window sill is more than adequate for these to germinate. The workshop came with a kit that included a pot, a water spray can and three packets of seeds. Chitra patiently went through the whole potting and sowing process. It took me a week to get started and I’m thrilled with the results so far. The first shoots are a pale yellow.

Once they are placed in muted sunlight for an hour, the colour transforms into a vivid green. That by itself added to the excitement of growing my own micro greens.

Since the mustard greens were doing so well, I decided to get a few more small pots from the garden store at Race Course. I even found a cute pot shaped like a tea cup, just the right size. A few days later in went the flax seeds and sunflower seeds.

The sunflower micro greens are much larger than the flax and mustard. In just 10 days, the tops of the pots have a green canopy of tiny leaves. Ruchi suggests that we can also use it as a great gifting option.

As far as using these in our traditional foods go, the options are many. Micro greens are best eaten raw.

Wash them by dropping in a bowl of water, not under a tap. Use them as toppings for dals, soups, uthappam or even a flavoured rice.

Swetha says she adds them just at the end while making a chutney. You can up the health quotient of so many tiny ingredients (sesame, fenugreek, mustard, etc.) by adding a different dimension to their existing flavour profile. The effort required is’'t all that much either. Sounds doable, don’t you think?

Quick tips

There is a vast variety of micro greens. All those vegetables in which the mature leaves are used for cooking can also be considered as a potential micro green nutrient.

Radish leaves, for example, have a spinach-like flavour in the adult stage. When consumed as micro greens, they have the pungency of fresh, raw radish.

Coriander leaves too taste different when harvested at the micro green stage.

Pumpkin, carrot, beetroot, broccoli, celery, chia, wheat, peas, corn, turnip, all kinds of native spinach… The Internet can help you find more.

Start with just a couple of varieties and add more as you go along. Micro greens have a very short shelf life and are best eaten when harvested. Another unique characteristic is that you can eat the leaf, stem and root.

It’s best to stick to traditional seeds rather than hybrids or GM ones

For info on micro greens workshops contact Dr. Ruchi on 9092705130 or Anu Kankani or 9791905168