Metal at heart

Meta-Statis talks of performing for Deccan Rock: Edition IV-Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Ahead of their performance at Hyderabad, UK-based metal band Meta-Statis reveals how metal music comes right from the way they live their lives.

What's the genesis of metal music and how do you reinvent yourself with the form?

Fred Myers (Drummer): Its all about taking influence from all genres of music. I consider metal more an attitude.

David Tobin (Guitarist) - Life is heavy.

There is an evolution of myself that develops and gets purged into what metal has to be.

On the importance of listening and getting inspired from various forms of music.

Fred - Yes, I find that I get more influence from non-metal genres than I would from listening to metal all day. It helps me be more creative on the drums and like I have more options.

David - Its definitely important to understand the nature of the beast before you create your own. There are only 12 notes in western harmony. So, to cast aside other genres will remove potential inspiration.

Have you been in touch with how metal music has evolved with the crowds across the Indian sub-continent?

Paul (Guitarist)- My wife has been working within the metal Industry in India for some time now.

Through her and a few friends I have made over here, who play in various bands across India, I have seen how its developed from a few metal festivals with lower level metal acts to a collection of organisations bringing in huge established metal acts.

On performing for Deccan Rock and the importance of performing for social causes.

Paul - Deccan Rock has a lineup of wicked metal acts including our brothers in Godless and Behemoth. In terms of environmental awareness, it’s a positive thing for sure to keep enjoying events and make any environmental impact. Metal days in Slovenia have introduced bio-degradable food containers and Deccan Rock is talking about planting trees to counteract the damage done by flights involved for the event. If we all took responsibility for our actions in such a way, the world would be a far healthier place.

Dave- It’s wonderful to have personal ties with Godless and Primal Abuse through Deccan Rock. Environmentalism is very important to me. I am currently trying to remove palm oil from all aspects of my life due to the horror it has caused. There should be more pressure on the massive conglomerate corporations that ruin our precious resources for their own gain, the revolution begins in all our hands and what better way is there to promote than through a metal festival.