September 21, 2016
Updated: September 21, 2016 07:52 IST

Merging fun and fitness

testing endurance A Quad event FILE PHOTO: B. Jothi Ramalingam
A recap of Quad Sports, a raucous but disciplined event, that tests endurance, strength and speed

Remember sports day in school? Surging adrenalin, high-pitched excitement and rollicking camaraderie. Put it all together, then add a DJ for an idea of what Quad Sports, held this weekend, was like.

About 250 adults of all ages gathered at the large, airy, indoor basket ball court of Santhome Higher Secondary School to celebrate five years of Quad. The bootcamp founders, Arvind Ashok and Raj Ganpath, quit their jobs in Silicon valley and moved home to Chennai from California in 2011, determined to take a stab at redefining fitness in India.

It was a brave and potentially foolhardy decision. Doubly so, since they chose to launch in ostensibly conservative Chennai, home of the languid gym-hopping, carb-loving, eternally-suspicious fitness cynic.

There’s more. Instead of a conventional air-conditioned gym, fitted with all the necessary bells and whistles deemed necessary for any self-respecting trainer, they chose to start a bootcamp at a primary school playground.

Clearly something clicked. From working with about 90 trainees in 2011, the Quad now has more than 200 clients in three locations. (There’s an infamously long waiting list to get in.) They have also gone from two coaches to a team of 19 coaches and trainers.

In keeping with their philosophy of making fitness fun, a couple of years ago, the coaches decided to give up on throwing parties to mark milestones. (Partly because they confess they throw terrible parties.) Instead, they launched Quad Sports, bringing together all their clients, and then pitching them against each other in a raucous, but determinedly disciplined, event that tests endurance, strength and speed. So, it’s a deadly serious five hours of sprints, burpees, squats and relays. But, there’s also loud cheering, cheerful teamwork and a DJ playing everything from ‘Kala Chashma’ to Bon Jovi’s ‘It’s My Life’.

“Quad Sports is a celebration of fitness and not just of the fittest person,” says Raj, explaining the idea behind the games. “We want to show people that fitness can be fun and urge them to express themselves without judging or being judged. We’re all different people with different lives, careers and challenges. The one thing that we have in common is that we all want to be better versions of ourselves.”

More In: Metroplus | Features | Fitness | Chennai
