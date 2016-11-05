Members of Coimbatore Nature Society have recorded several first-time sightings at the wetlands this year, including the Greater Flamingoes and theycouldn’t be happier, writes K. JESHI

“They have no reason to be here,” says Renuka Vijayaraghavan, surprise in her voice. She is talking about a flock of flamingos that stopped by recently.

“First, I mistook them for painted storks. Then, I looked again through my binoculars and saw they were flamingos,” she says.

The arrival of a flock of the Greater Flamingos — two adults and two juveniles — created a flutter among the birding community here. A team from Coimbatore Nature Society (CNS) including Renuka, Rajinikanth Kasthuri, Sujith Soori and Kishore Kumaran, spotted the birds at the Achankulam wetland (Muthugoundanpudur Kulam) near Sulur.

In India, the greater flamingos breed in the Kutch in Gujarat and migrate to the coastal region during winter. “It’s rare for them to be sighted at inland wetlands,” says P.R. Selvaraj, a founding member of CNS.

From October to March, they can be seen in good numbers at Pulicat Lake, Kodiakarai (Point Calimere), Rameswaram and Tuticorin. Selvaraj describes it as a beautiful bird with long pink legs and a whitish pink plumage.

“It feeds on small insects and planktons and prefers shallow waters. The ecosystem at the coastal regions suit the unique feeding behaviour,” he explains.

Rajinikanth, who spotted juvenile flamingos at Pethikuttai near Sirumugai earlier this year, calls it an exciting day for the birding community. He says, “It is also possible that they stopped by to recoup before continuing their journey to the wintering sites in the coastal belt.”The migratory birds fly into the city from the Himalayas, Europe and from the North to the southern regions.

“We can also spot other passing migrants that stop by before taking off to Australia or Africa also ,” he says.

This is the first confirmed sighting of adult flamingoes for Coimbatore area, says Balaji.P.B of CNS. The previous two sightings, in Sulur in 2012 by Pavendhan A and another in Pethikuttai early 2016 by Rajinikath K were juvenile/ immature birds. “Flamingos are seen in huge numbers in coastal wetlands as they prefer brackish waters with high salt content. It is possible that these are inexperienced birds that have strayed away from the migratory pattern. Because of the late monsoon, the water level at most lakes are low and we are seeing a lot of shore birds, waders and diving birds” he says.

Achankulam Lake is also in the news as it has attracted more birds in the current wintering and migratory season. Located at two km from Neelambur (opposite Kathir College of Engineering), the water is surprisingly still pristine. Members of CNS have recorded 123 species of birds including wintering raptors, waders, plovers, ducks, warblers and flycatchers here.

“It is surrounded by villages, lots of greenery and is peaceful,” says Selvaraj. Renuka also spotted another rare visitor, the Blyth’s pipit, at Marudhamalai IOB Colony.

Balaji adds, “Most wetland birds have a dull plumage but the migratory season sees a burst of colours thanks to the wintering visitors.” And the birding community in Coimbatore are delighted.

Birdwatchers have spotted many first-time visitors at the wetlands like Achankulam, Singanallur, Ukkadam and Kannampalayam.

P.R. Selvaraj says CNS wants to spread awareness on conservation of wetlands. “Anyone interested can join us in bird watching over the weekends. We want to alert everyone to look out for the birds. And to care for the wetlands to allow the migratory and resident birds to thrive here.”

To know more, call 98422-61279

Spotted at Achankulam

Osprey, Greater Spotted Eagle, and Eurasian Marsh Harrier. A pair of Peregrine Falcon, the fastest flying bird, was also sighted.

Other significant sightings are the Ruff, Pacific Golden Plover, Curlew Sandpiper, Terek Sandpiper, Black-tailed Godwits, River Tern, Common Snipe, Sykes’s Warbler, and Rosy Starling.

Verditer Flycatcher that is seen in the foothills (another wintering visitor) is also an unexpected visitor.