Silk shoes, wooden sunglasses and blue leather shorts: Young city designers are redefining local fashion. PRIYADARSHINI PAITANDY and RANJANI RAJENDRA shop for fun designs and bright ideas

You don’t need a runway to spot talent. And fashion weeks aren’t the only way to discover designers. Sometimes they are right in your backyard, silently but steadily creating products that are both fresh and fun.

Sure we love our Sabyas and Ritus, but it is also rewarding to find young, fiesty, local designers who take on the establishment by drawing up unique designs that express both their personality as well as that of the city: an intriguing blend of individuality and tradition. Vegan bags and funky kanjeevarams? That’s just the beginning.

The Alternate

Sahil Kumar

After a year of assisting in his family business, Sahil Kumar knew this was not what he wanted to do. Although he had studied business, fashion seemed far more alluring than the automobile parts he was dealing with every day. So he quit and after a few months of research started The Alternate, a label that comprises bags, shoes and bow ties for men.

“My products are vegan. I use materials such as PU and PU suede. I noticed there were a lot of requests for these products when I was doing my research. That’s how I stumbled upon this idea,” says the 24-year-old. His collection includes spacious messenger bags and footwear, all slip-ons in shades of black, tan, brown, dark blue and sky blue. “The sky blue ones are very popular in Goa,” he says, adding, “Even though I have clients from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, the bulk of my orders come from places in Uttar Pradesh like Kanpur, Ghaziabad and Allahabad. Also Punjab and Delhi.” Next month, Sahil plans to launch a line of clothes, belts and card holders. “After that, I’ll create products for women as there have been numerous demands. But I am not customising for now,” he says.

Baha Studio

Shweta Bathija

Like clothes, shoes are a form of expression, according to Shweta Bathija. “They are crucial for getting a look right and yet are often ignored,” she says. While footwear is now a growing market, when she started out last December, she noticed that not too many Indian designers were focussing on this category. So, the 28-year-old studied footwear design at the London College of Fashion before starting work on her label.

“Baha Studio is all about fusion footwear. I use Indian fabrics like Benarasi silks and satin on clean wearable western styles,” she says. There are pumps, wedges, ballet flats and sandals and they are all leather-free. While she designs the footwear, deciding what colours and materials to use, the shoes are manufactured in Mumbai. She sources fabrics from all across the country. Her silks are procured from Madurai, Kancheepuram and Chennai.

The label is just one collection old. Her first collection, titled ‘Souk’, was inspired by Indian bazaars and featured vibrant shoes just like a colourful marketplace. “I am currently working on my next collection that’s inspired by colours of the night. So it’s a deeper palette and will have around 20 styles. I keep my line compact because people like having footwear that is unique,” she says.

Indie Culture

Indou Theagrajan

Walking around her family-owned tannery in Madhavaram, 24-year-old Indou Theagrajan watches pigments being added to leather to give it a striking new shade. While the blacks and tans are a staple in most people’s wardrobes, clients now want unique hues. This particular metallic purple stands out with its lovely sheen. Within a week, it’s transformed into a chic leather jacket.

At Indie Culture, a label started by Indou, you’ll find all things leather — trendy vests, bomber jackets, pencil skirts, vibrant shorts, wallets, passport holders and even delicate tassels in tan, brown, olive, blue and marsala. “I wasn’t really interested in leather until I did a summer course in Scuola Del Cuoio, Florence. It was a hands-on approach to making leather products. I learnt the old traditional method of hand-crafting leather bags and other products,” she says.

After a masters programme in Istituto Marangoni and working in Italy for six months, Indou returned to India in 2015. She started her own line in July this year. Her designs are versatile, functional and stylish. “Each is a statement piece and easy to style. The men’s jackets are lined with chambray and women’s wear with paper silk,” she says. The leather is hand-cut and all the buttons are hand-tied.

Blueprint Coleccion

Divya and Navya Niranjan

Design didn’t exactly figure in Divya’s scheme of things a few years ago. That is until she began working with a Chennai designer. By 2011, she branched out to launch her own label Blueprint Coleccion along with sister Navya, who is based in California. Ever since, the duo has built a large client base in North India. They have also dressed several celebrities like Sonam Kapoor, Sarah-Jane Dias, Regina Cassandra, Richa Chadha, and more recently, Taapsee at Pink promotions. “I’d actually got that cold-shoulder dress made for myself; but before I could wear it, I was asked to send it for Taapsee,” smiles Divya.

While Navya handles outfit designs, Divya focusses on fabric designing. The duo collaborates over WhatsApp and FaceTime, and according to Divya, that works perfectly. “I usually give Navya a client’s specifications before I go to bed. By the time I wake up, she has the design ready. So the time difference really works in our favour. Also, we’re quite in sync when it comes to design, and almost always know what the other has in mind,” she says.

When it comes to designs, the sisters do traditional seasonal collections, besides working on custom orders. “We also receive bridal orders from Kolkata and Gangtok. We send our clients sketches and they send us their measurements; it usually all happens over WhatsApp,” says Divya. She adds, “The outfits are very structured with a lot of lapel detailing or a flap in the front... Our designs have an international appeal and are meant for someone who is very confident.”

Label Bandana Narula

Bandana Narula

Forced to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in commerce and subsequently appear for an interview for a bank job, Bandana Narula knew she wasn’t cut out for it. Having grown up around her father’s fabric export business, her interest lay in design. “But my parents didn’t think it would provide a stable future. Finally, I created a line for my father’s friend, who is also in the export business. Seeing those designs convinced my parents that my happiness and future lay in design,” she says.

A Masters course at Pearl Academy of Fashion later, Bandana was all set to launch her label along with a friend in 2012. “Back then it was called Studio Sanvi. But after my friend got married and moved out of the business, I took over and re-branded it as Label Bandana Narula.”

Today, Bandana boasts of a large clientele in the city for bridal couture as well as for pret collection. Be it giving a new spin to a traditional kanjeevaram or creating a Westernised draped sari, the young designer’s done it all. Using deep red, burgundy and indigo, the colours of the season, Bandana’s studio flaunts her understated design sensibility with a little embroidery here and there. There are anarkalis, crop tops and pleated skirts. According to the designer, she creates clothes for women who have a classy, minimalist sense of style.

Monk Story

Abhinandan Jain and Nilesh Jain

The Monk is a man who takes style very seriously. But, he’s as environmentally conscious as he is chic. Which is why vegan accessories are his style mantra. Launched by Abhinandan Jain and Nilesh Jain, Monk Story is all about cruelty-free accessories. So their funky collection features a range of surprising products: wooden sunglasses, wallets made from corks and faux leather shoes, just to name a few.

“I think we’re the only vegan brand in India with such stylish products. The Monk personifies style,” claims Abhinandan, as Nilesh chips in, “Our price point is rather competitive as well, with most accessories ranging from Rs. 500 to Rs. 2,500.”

The brand which was set up four months ago has already clocked some pretty impressive sales, most of them online. Monk Story also retails at Maalgaadi in Besant Nagar. “Our target users are between the ages of 18 to 40. The idea came about because we wanted to reduce the use of leather. So we roped in a team that works on designs given to them by Nilesh and me. All our products are handmade and people have been receptive. This is our attempt to slowly change mindsets about using leather. For instance, our shoes made from PU look better than some of the leather ones available in the market and are just as durable. So why not make the switch?” says Nilesh.