Garlic paratha

Ingredients

Whole wheat flour: 2.5 cups

Garlic cloves, finely minced: 10

Rice flour: 1 tbspn

Green chilli, finely chopped: 1-2

Coriander leaves, finely chopped:

a small bunch

Cumin powder: 1 tspn

Dry mango powder: 1 tspn

Pepper, crushed: 1 tspn

Oil/ghee for cooking

Flour for dusting

Salt to taste

Method

Combine the wheat flour, salt

and enough water in a bowl to make a soft dough. Knead well and set aside. Take another bowl, add ghee, rice flour, salt and mix well. To this add crushed garlic, chopped green chilli, coriander leaves, cumin powder, raw mango powder, crushed pepper and mix well. Divide the dough into equal portions. Roll out each into a thin roti. Spread the garlic mixture over each and roll the paratha again and cook using ghee or oil till it is golden brown on both sides. Serve hot with raita or curd.

MOUSHMI KISHORE

