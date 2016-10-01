Ingredients

Small bottle gourd (lauki), peeled, cut into cubes: half

Split Bengal gram (chana dal): half cup

Onion, finely chopped: 1

Tomato, finely chopped: 1

Ginger-garlic paste: 1tspn

Chopped coriander: a handful

Cumin seeds: quarter tspn

Fenugreek seeds: quarter tspn

Cloves: 2

Green cardamom: 1

Cinnamon stick: half-inch

Turmeric powder: quarter tspn

Red chilli powder: half tspn

Garam masala powder: half tspn

Coriander powder: half tspn

Few drops of lemon juice

Salt to taste

Oil for cooking

Method

Soak chana dal in water for a few hours. Boil it and lauki with a little salt in three cups of water till done. Mash well and set aside.

Heat a little oil in a non-stick pan. Add cumin and fenugreek seeds, cloves, cardamom and cinnamon stick and allow to splutter for a few seconds. Add chopped onion and sauté for a few minutes, till it turns translucent. Add tomatoes and cook for 2-3 minutes till it softens. Add all the spice powders, salt and cook till you get that lovely aroma. Add cooked chana dal and lauki and stir. Simmer for a few minutes.

Add lemon juice and stir. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves. Serve hot.