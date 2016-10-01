Ingredients
Small bottle gourd (lauki), peeled, cut into cubes: half
Split Bengal gram (chana dal): half cup
Onion, finely chopped: 1
Tomato, finely chopped: 1
Ginger-garlic paste: 1tspn
Chopped coriander: a handful
Cumin seeds: quarter tspn
Fenugreek seeds: quarter tspn
Cloves: 2
Green cardamom: 1
Cinnamon stick: half-inch
Turmeric powder: quarter tspn
Red chilli powder: half tspn
Garam masala powder: half tspn
Coriander powder: half tspn
Few drops of lemon juice
Salt to taste
Oil for cooking
Method
Soak chana dal in water for a few hours. Boil it and lauki with a little salt in three cups of water till done. Mash well and set aside.
Heat a little oil in a non-stick pan. Add cumin and fenugreek seeds, cloves, cardamom and cinnamon stick and allow to splutter for a few seconds. Add chopped onion and sauté for a few minutes, till it turns translucent. Add tomatoes and cook for 2-3 minutes till it softens. Add all the spice powders, salt and cook till you get that lovely aroma. Add cooked chana dal and lauki and stir. Simmer for a few minutes.
Add lemon juice and stir. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves. Serve hot.
Keywords: bottle gourd, healing, good food, healthy eating