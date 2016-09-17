Spoken word poetry is becoming popular as it offers spaces and avenues to express yourselves

From “Let me not to the marriage of two minds admit impediments”, to “Rock out like you got an empty appointment book, and a full tank of gas”

Shakespeare and Anis Mojgani, respectively, poetry has traversed spaces and how.

Spoken word poetry is seemingly the new kid in town, making waves across the city, with multiple spoken word poets, workshops and platforms sprouting all over the place. And I sure can get used to this.

Spoken word poetry is colloquial, free flowing, and powerfully vocal, and this is perhaps why it is striking a chord with the youth. Poetry is no longer an elite, distant concept, and spoken word is a lot more accessible to everyone, owing to the language used and the manner in which topics are dealt with. Darsana Mohan believes that the performance aspect drives it.

She says, “The art form views both the subject matter and the performance as equally important.

So the writing is designed with the cues and the ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs.’ In my experience, I’ve also found it to be a lot less rigid in style, a lot more rhythmic and much more fun for the artist and the audience. You can use slang, wrong grammar, or even repeat lines or words if you think it enhances the quality of the poem and puts the point across more effectively. As a result, I’ve been able to be more honest when writing spoken word than any other form.”

As always, Bangalore has an incredibly encouraging environment for literature and art forms.

Spoken word poetry workshops are being conducted every other weekend, there are the infamous poetry jams under the trees on Sundays, and open mic nights at happening locales in the city, all greeting the infectious spoken word frenzy with open arms.

Indeed, the National Youth Poetry Slam happened last weekend. Janet Orlene, a mentor for NYPS, is geared up and ebullient.

“I am so excited about this!” she gushes. “We’ve come so far from not knowing what spoken word poetry really is, to having India’s biggest poetry slam right here in Bangalore. It feels utterly insane to be a part of such a historical event!”

There are quite a few people who do not believe that spoken word poetry is literature per se, and are sceptical about its importance, but perhaps the reason why spoken word poetry has snowballed into enormity is that it allows for maximum expression, and engagement. Janet believes firmly in the concept, and what it has done for her.

She says, “For me, it’s therapeutic. I’ve had a phase of depression, and I struggled with some mental issues, and spoken word was like a canvas I could paint on, and express myself. And the audience is so important - they go through your emotions with you, and they verily energize you. I guess that’s one of the things that sets it apart from regular written forms of poetry”.