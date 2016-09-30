Marc Robinson tells us how he scouts for real talent among budding models

Fashion analysts often moan about the fact that models use the ramp to walk into fashion industry. But Marc Robinson, seasoned model and now fashion director of a reputed modelling agency, sees it differently. “In the field of fashion we have a number of models who have been doing well in their career for a very long time. Sonalika Sahay has been consistent in her modelling career. So also Indrani Dasgupta and Alicia have made a name for themselves and continue to be in demand. None of them had to head to Bollywood. Well paid and successful, they have carved a niche for themselves,” says Marc.

Looked upon with respect and admiration by modelling aspirants, Marc, who is the Fashion Director & Licensee MAX Elite Model Look India, says modelling has undergone a sea change from the time he went into this profession. “Since the past ten years modelling has become a lot more structured and organised in India. The situation has become a lot better now. People take it up as a mainstream career option.”

In the Capital for auditions of third edition of MAX Elite Model Look India 2016, Marc says Delhi girls are very fashionable and aware of the latest trends. And he believes that fashion is reaching grass roots courtesy film actors, who rely on top stylists. “Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor have their own stylists. They are conscious of their looks and the changing trends. That is why girls look up to them. More than being in fashion, they want to look stylish.”

Noting that auditions have been conceptualised to give a platform to young boys and girls, Marc says: “They are groomed by experts. If they get short-listed then they would get a chance to walk on the ramp in Paris and Milan. Financially, also it is lucrative.”

On difficulties faced while selecting contestants, Marc says: “We have four good judges Sonalika, Elena, Jamal and me; all together have a collective understanding of fashion. We are from different walks of life and have different perspectives.”

Acquiring anorexic figure had become a must for models some time back. Every aspiring model wanted to fit in the so called standards set up by the fashion industry. “Well, I do not think it is relevant in today’s time. In fact, it does not matter. Staying fit and eating healthy is what matters. A healthy looking model looks good on stage. It also depends on the designers; I mean how they want to showcase their collection. So, accordingly, the size element also comes into focus. For me, she can be a good muse for the designer in a fit frame as well.” Marc goes on to add that what models should really focus is that they should not express their emotions on the ramp. “People, who are really interested in fashion, come to see the outfits and not the facial expressions of the models.”

Reflecting on his journey, Marc says he happened to be at the right place at the right time. “I was good in sports and was looking for a career as a sportsperson. One day I happened to meet Prabuddha Dasgupta, who was looking for a model and everything fell in place. Those were the days when Mehr Jessia and Nassir Abdullah were on top. Gradually, I made my presence felt.”

For upcoming models, Marc has a good piece of advise. “It is a good profession but I would like to say that complete your education first. Its very important because you can always fall back on your educational qualifications and get a good job. You can start with modelling as a hobby or part time career and if you think you are succeeding in it then pursue it seriously. But always keep in mind that good education is more important.”