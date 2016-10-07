We have all been told that shampooing everyday is bad for the hair. But it can sometimes be absolutely maddening to deal with second, third and fourth-day hair. It invariably becomes frizzier, more dry at the tips and oily at the roots, leaving you frazzled and annoyed. So let’s fix these issues.

Quick Fixes

If you’re wondering why you shouldn’t wash your hair on a daily basis, even if it is very oily — the answer is simple. Washing your hair every day gets rid of a lot of natural oil, which makes your scalp dry. A dry scalp leads to itchiness, and in a lot of cases, problems like flaking and dandruff.

Washing your hair every other day is better. However, if you have very thick hair, you could get away with washing it every three to four days.

A lot of people are lucky enough to have hair that doesn’t misbehave even two or three days after being washed. Instead, it remains oil-free at the scalp and falls perfectly. If you happen to be one of those very lucky people, I envy you. If, however, your hair ends up looking oily by the end of the day you washed it, like me, a few things can help you out.

Dealing with second-day hair is different from dealing with freshly-washed hair. For one, there are more oils present, so start by giving your hair a gentle brush or comb (if you have naturally curly hair, do not comb it; instead, add some leave-in conditioner and scrunch your hair).

When dealing with oily roots, dry shampoo is your best friend. While there is nothing natural about it, it allows you one more day before you have to wash again. COLAB and Batiste are my personal favourites, as they don’t leave your hair feeling sticky. Instead, they absorb the excess oil and leave your hair looking and smelling great.

Another step a lot of people forget when dealing with second-day hair is to moisturise the ends — and this applies to everyone, not just those with curly hair. Just like your skin that absorbs a product over the course of the day, so does your hair. So use your serum or oil (I love using pure argan oil) on the ends of your hair, even on day two/three/four, as it helps it stay and look healthy.

Master those hairstyles

It took me a while to come to terms with it, but nothing sorts out unwashed hair like a quick hairstyle. A French or Dutch braid is an easy fix. They’re fast and look very professional, once you get the hang of it. If you want a bit more excitement and funk in your life, fishtails, halo braids, messy top buns and ponytails are also great!

If you want your hairstyle to look more modern, I would suggest skipping the comb (remember you have already combed it and then used the dry shampoo). Instead, use your fingers to scoop up your hair with any style you are creating. Also, once your hair is in place, you can always gently tug at the front bits of your hair to add a little volume.

Remember, oils are natural; don’t annihilate them entirely by washing out your hair every single day (this applies for men too!). Instead, learn to work with the natural grittiness of unwashed hair and give some of these hairstyles a go!