Making winter youthful

Adarsh Gill explains how she has made her autumn winter collection relatable to the new generation

With the onset of winter season comes the beauty of wearing dark colours. To give a tinge of youthfulness, Adarsh Gill has incorporated vibrant colour palette in her fall autumn/winter garments for men and women.

“My new collection ‘Defiance’ has all the beauty and latest fashion that boys and girls are interested in wearing these days. The colour palette has more red and plum colours along with a tinge of silver and gold in them. It is always more difficult to design clothes for women because they are always conscious about how they look. For guys it is not an uphill task,” says Adarsh, on the sidelines of the launch of her new collection at her house in the Capital.

Elaborating how styling can help one look good, she said: “A person should dress according to one’s body frame. My new collection turns semi formal into a style statement. Girls can pair up the dress with a mix and match of complementary colours like green and black or red and golden.”

Adarsh, who has showcased her collections in New York and Paris, prefers to keep her collection simple with a touch of velvet and glitter that adds to the sensuous appeal.

Having studied fashion from New York’s Mayor School of Fashion way back in 1970, Adarsh believes that fashion needs to appeal to senses and embody a feel good factor.

Talking about how different is this collection from her previous year’s bridal collection, Adarsh said: “Fashion keeps evolving. One has to keep up with the latest trends, scout the markets to make one’s outfits likeable and wearable.”

She heaves a sigh of relief that men and women, who were afraid to try something new, are now going in for new designs. “Their perspective has undergone a drastic change. More people want to experiment with new designs and styles.”

As models walked along Adarsh’s sprawling house, one could see flowing dresses with fitted jackets and short silk brocade skirts went with coats and tops where intricate lace and embroidery dominated. Motifs, fabric, embroidery and most importantly the styling of her clothes was remarkable.

Talking about how much fashion conscious the young generation is nowadays, Adarsh says: “When it comes to clothes, everyone wants to look stylish and presentable. Dress is a reflection of the kind of personality they wear on themselves and reflects one’s mood.”