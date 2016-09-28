Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sushant Singh Rajput talk about being the subject and the player in “M.S. Dhoni: An Untold Story”

In a country where sportspersons and actors are idolised, a marriage of cricket and cinema is bound to raise expectations. The decision to release M.S. Dhoni: An Untold Story in more than 4,000 screens across 60 countries, conveys the kind of hope the makers have.

In a discussion between Captain Cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni and actor Sushant Singh Rajput with actor and IPL anchor Gaurav Kapoor in the city, Dhoni shared with the media what it meant to be a subject of a film and Sushant reflected upon his love for Dhoni as a fan and how he managed to portray the role of a real life youth icon.

“I am being called by different names since my childhood but these days I am denoted as that ‘subject’ on which the film is based and that is something absolutely new for me since I came on board for the promotion of the film.” Dhoni said it was tougher to answer those hypothetical questions asked by actor Sushant Singh Rajput than facing Shane Warne’s googly. “He kept on asking me questions on the thoughts which I have in any particular situation so that he could read my mind. That was too tiresome because those questions kept on coming. It sometimes irritated me.”

Dhoni also shared his real life experience from school days when he was giving his board examinations alongside playing professional cricket. One day he was misinterpreted as fleeing home and was advised by a fellow passenger on the train not to leave home just because his exam did not go well . “I immediately went to the washroom and changed into cricket uniform so that no one infers another meaning,” said Dhoni recalling the funny incident which is also shown in the film.

It was tougher for Sushant to get Dhoni’s thought process than his mannerism and game. “I watched thousands of hours of footage of his press conferences, matches and parties to learn how he reacts to a particular situation. Apart from an actor, I was Dhoni’s fan for last 12 years and I tried to satisfy my curiosity by asking questions. In this process Captain Cool sometimes lost his cool (laughs). I even injured my left finger just like Dhoni while practising wicket keeping. I consider it the toughest task in cricket learning and that also shows the extent to which I have gone to understand him and depict him honestly,” said Sushant.

Both shared light moments spent together where Sushant showed some of the mannerisms of Dhoni like how he moves his shoulders and the way he smiles. Dhoni asserted that Indians are emotional people and if a movie is based on cricket, it will definitely evoke more emotions. “Cinema is as popular as cricket in India and the best thing about any sports including cricket is it brings a genuine smile to faces of people. If the movie also succeeds in bringing that smile to audiences, it is the success of the movie,” said the ace cricketer.

According to him the journey shown in the film can be anyone’s journey in which we have to take right decisions at right time and we have to remain honest to what we want to do in our life. “Like everyone, I had different people around me at different stages of my life, the movie will introduce them to each other and to the audience.”

On how he got the role, Sushant said that it was spontaneous for him as the director did not tell him about it before actually meeting him. “Neeraj (Pandey) sir had not seen any of my previous films and when I met him at his place, he just had some informal talks and after 20 minutes he told me that I am going to do the role. I never asked why he chose me for this as I was very happy and I did not want to dilute that pure happiness,” said the Kai Po Che actor.

He also recalled the toughest shot in the film when he was asked to play in a real professional tournament in Kharagpur where everyone knew him only as a player. “The commentator introduced me as a Dhoni fan because of long hair when I was facing a real fast bowler. No one in the crowd knew that the shooting is going on and I attempted the famous helicopter shot in that match to which the audience rose with claps. That was a moment through which I came to know the real charm of the sport and what it means to be a sportsman,” summed up Sushant.