Making sense of the world

As the Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) 2016 makes waves, festival directors Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam talk about the highlights

Having carved a niche over the last five years, the Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) 2016, which opened this Thursday with Raam Reddy’s critically acclaimed film Thithi, promises to be bigger and more vibrant than ever before.

Edited excerpts from an e-mail interaction with festival directors Ritu Sarin and Tenzing Sonam:

On the selection process

Right from the beginning, our selection criteria was simply to showcase films that represent the best of independent cinema, films that demonstrate cinematic excellence, that push the boundaries of filmmaking and tackle unusual and important subject matters. This year, too, our slate of films are drawn from all corners of India and the world and we believe each one of them exemplifies this ideal.

On the highlights of this edition

The main difference this year from previous editions is the change of venue. Earlier, we had used the auditorium of the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA) and the Club House in McLeodganj, but this year, due to TIPA being rebuilt, we have had to relocate to the campus of the Tibetan Children’s Village. Unlike previous editions where the screenings were split between two venues that were some distance apart, this year all the screenings and activities of the festival will be consolidated in one location. This will make it much easier for our audiences to enjoy the festival.

This year we also have more filmmakers coming than ever before – 13 filmmakers from India and 11 international filmmakers.

On the films making their première at DIFF 2016

A total of 18 films are having their Asian premieres at DIFF 2016. We did not set out to get premieres since that is not an important consideration. We do, however, only look at films that have been released in the past two years. the fact that we have so many India premieres is a reflection of the kinds of films that we are interested in showcasing, something that other festivals in India may not be interested in or aware of. Among our India premieres are: Apprentice (Singapore's Oscar entry for this year; Brothers (Poland); Heart of a Dog (USA); Island Funeral (Thailand); A Korean in Paris (South Korea); The Last Dalai Lama? (USA); Sonita (Iran); A Syrian Love Story (UK); 10 Years (Hong Kong); Vietnam, the Movie (Vietnam); What’s in the Darkness(China); and The Wounded Angel (Kazakhstan).

On the documentaries being showcased

Our documentary highlights this year are Sonita by Iranian director Rokhsareh Ghaem Maghami and A Syrian Love Story by British director Sean McAllister. Sonita tells the story of Sonita, a young Afghan refugee living in Tehran, whose only dream is to become a rapper. Her defiant lyrics describe life as a teenager at odds with Afghanistan’s patriarchal norms. When her mother decides to take Sonita home to sell as a bride, director Rokhsareh must decide whether to remain an objective filmmaker or to intervene in Sonita’s fate.

In A Syrian Love Story, director Sean McAllister follows the troubled relationship of Amer Daoud, a Palestinian freedom fighter, and Raghda Hassana, a Syran activist, who met and fell in love while in jail. Tracking them intimately over a period of five years, the documentary tells a powerful and universal story of love in the time of conflict.

On the Asian line up

Among our Asian films is the world premiere of Vietnamese artist/filmmaker Nguyen Trinh Thi’s Vietnam, a Movie, an insightful deconstruction of the Vietnam War made up entirely of footage from mainstream Hollywood and European arthouse films about the conflict. In Pimpaka Towira’s road movie, Island Funeral, three young urban Thais from Bangkok – two of whom are Muslim – make a journey to the conflict-ridden south of Thailand and discover unexpected truths about themselves and their country. In Ten Years, five young Hong Kong directors imagine the state of their island city in ten years time and come up with stories that cut to the heart of Hong Kong’s troubled relationship with China.

On the indie cinema scene

Ever since we started the festival, we’ve been amazed at the sheer diversity and quality of burgeoning indie film scene in India. Over the years, we’ve watched so many great indie films from all corners of the country, mostly by young filmmakers and mostly first films. We found ourselves instinctively drawn to showcasing some of these films and have consistently had a strong lineup of Indian indie films. This year, too, we are excited to be showcasing a number of films that are from different parts of India. Highlights include Mangesh Joshi’s Marathi debut feature, Lathe Joshi, and India’s Oscar entry for this year, Vetrimaaran’s Tamil feature, Visaranai.

On the journey so far

It has been tough but incredibly exciting and rewarding! We started out as a volunteer-driven festival with the primary aim of bringing good, alternative cinema to our small town. In five years, it has carved a niche for itself as one of India’s most exciting destination for independent films and attracts audiences from all over the country. That’s something we could never have dreamed about.

On the importance of holding such festivals in places away from the metros and big cities

We cannot stress enough the importance of holding festivals such as DIFF away from the metros and big cities. There is such a paucity of contemporary cultural events in small towns and no opportunity for the people living there to be exposed to alternative cinema, art, literature or music. Festivals like DIFF not only provide this opportunity but by bringing filmmakers and film lovers from all over the world to these faraway places, they also create platforms for exchange and interaction between the visitors and local inhabitants.