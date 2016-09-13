From providing better security to your home to ensuring that you can remotely control the temperature in your house, home automation is finding tech solutions to make our homes smarter

Do you, like me, check your lock thrice before heading to work? Are you always worried about a break-in at your house when you are on a vacation? Don’t you wish that someone could switch on the air-conditioning before you reach your home after a day in the sun, and your room is cooled to a comfortable temperature? Home automation services, using technology to find answers to solve these problems, are slowly making their mark in India. Bengaluru-based Silvan Innovation Labs is one such company that was founded in 2008 by a group of engineers from Texas Instruments. “We started by building a new type of CCTV camera that uses image processing technology and video analytics to monitor public spaces. For instance, the cameras could alert users on someone loitering suspiciously or a bag being left behind. We moved into the space of home automation in 2010. We felt that most home automation solutions were very expensive and very complicated. This ensured that most people did not look for home automation solutions,” says Avinash Gautam, the CEO of Silvan.

He adds, “The advent of the smartphone has made home automation just a click away. We offer solutions that let you run an alarm system that connects your home and your smartphone. You will be notified in case of any unauthorised access, and will be able to open the lock of your house from your office, in case you invite friends and family. We are also building smart, automated cupboards.”

In an attempt to keep things simple, options have been provided for switches. “You can use switches to control the settings of the automated home. We have tried to keep things as simple and user-friendly as possible. We have tied up with many property developers and also offer consumer solutions. I feel that technology will play a very important role in the houses of the future. Many housing complexes are using our solutions.”

He points out, “In the future you will find a lot of technology adoption in homes. All our products are retrofit and easy to install. Though home automation is slowly coming to the mainstream in India, it is still something that is unknown to many. We wanted to create systems that make it easier for people to use. The smartphone revolution has changed the manner in which we commute, order food and buy groceries. With the help of an app, you can find multiple solutions to keep your house secure and smart.”