Like all of us, these two artists have currency notes on their mind and it shows in their art works

Naresh Bollu is busy doing stories for the story board company he works for. He takes occasional breaks to think of possible ways in which he can re-work on his muse Mahatma Gandhi to suit the current cash crunch situation owing to demonetisation of big currency. The artist who also idolises the Mahatma is working on spreading Gandhian principles through his work and ensuring justice is done to the weaver community he belongs to.

He has come up with a unique way to combine both his interests. “I shred a canvas and then weave the pieces together to create one big canvas. When untangled, it will be a huge jigsaw puzzle which cannot be put back together. That’s somewhat similar to the crunch situation we are facing at the moment,” says Naresh Bollu.

Naresh’s interest in art beganwhen he was in middle school. With encouragement from his art teacher, he picked up the nuances of art and paints. After completing his schooling, Naresh got a chance to be a part of the traditional painting school at Alipiri. “The journey from Warangal to Alipiri was a very exciting one for me because I was going to learn what I loved. At Alipiri I got a chance to improve my technique and learn the intricate threads attached to art as a form,” recalls Naresh.

After that Naresh came to Hyderabad to complete his BFA and MFA; it was here that he felt he shouldn’t ignore his community. He then spent two years to learn weaving. “Until then I never paid any attention to the skill, which has been the family’s bread and butter. When I learnt weaving, I realised how unique a craft it was and that is when I began taking pride in it,” says Naresh.

What makes Naresh’s work unique is his 3D work. Explaining why he chose Gandhi to be his muse, he reveals, “He is self-explanatory. No one ever needs any introduction to Gandhi,” he says.

Naresh usually does portraits of Gandhi as seen on the Indian currency note. He points out that the latest profile of the Father of the nation on the Rs 2000 note has changed from looking to the left to the opposite direction. Will he also work on the same lines? “Yes, I will. I am already thinking on those lines and I am looking forward to it,” says Naresh.

Focus on currency

Venkat Swamy’s focus may be on money, but only for his canvas. An apprentice with artist Chippa Sudhakar, Venkat also teaches art in a corporate school. The theme of this artist is ‘money is constantly changing.’ He explains, “Money changes everything. What was the need for demonetisation? Because some greedy people thought what they had wasn’t enough. So they gathered more, It harmed the economy , it harmed the nation and now it is harming the people. Money makes us insecure, that insecurity makes us hanker for more.”

Venkat adds , “We should have what we require; excess leads to the problem. My work revolves around the problems that money creates, while money itself is constantly changing hands,” he reasons.

He goes on: , “Doesn’t money change one’s character, doesn’t it change the relations we share? Sometimes all that we care about is money and not love.”

He doesn’t paint thinking about how much can he sell it for. “I paint on my emotions about money; if someone likes it, they are free to buy.”