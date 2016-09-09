Features » Metroplus

MADURAI, September 9, 2016
Updated: September 9, 2016 16:52 IST

Winning flavours

Chef Ram Prakash has attempted a new record for the Longest Solo Cooking Marathon by churning out a whopping 2089 dishes in 50 hours.

Vallarai Keerai Nei Soru, Kaatuthulasi Kaalan Vadai, Semparuthi Pazha Dosa, Sukku Vendaya Keerai Halwa, Vethalai Milagu Sadham, Panangarkandu Vaazhakkai Chukka…” Chef Ram Prakash dished out the recipes one after the other. It was a revival of ancient recipes. All those traditional but lost recipes were brought to table as an attempt to set a new record.

And he did it breaking Chef M.S.Rajamohan’s 2015 record of 1204 dishes in 48 hours. “It was an outcome of two years of planning and research on ancient tamil recipes. The main aim of the event is to promote Sangakala Tamil Unavu,” says Ram Prakash dedicating the attempt to his mentor and guru Chef Jacob Sahaya Kumar Aruni. “It was he who inspired and motivated me to research on forgotten recipes. We cooked food without sugar, artificial colours, maida and refined oil,” he says.

A dedicated team worked day and night to help him achieve the feat and each of them gave their heart and soul to the attempt. “It was a challenging task as we had to brave the weather and frequent power cuts. Surveillance camera failed once and the time lost had to be compensated,” he says.

As he cooked, the team distributed the dishes to the waiting audience for tasting. “We also made arrangements to distribute the food to the homeless through Madurai Virundhu, a non-profitable organisation,” he adds.

A log book was maintained to the start and end time of each dish and photographs of the dishes were also taken by the jury from the Unique World Records. The team is planning to send all the documents to Guinness World Records and Limca Book of Records for ratification.

