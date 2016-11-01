Let’s admit it. All of us love to binge-watch television now and then. And if there’s a show you particularly love, then missing it is sacrilege. After all, how else will you know who married who, or who killed who and you know how the list goes on. But with a host of video streaming apps in the smartphone world, catching up with one’s favourite shows is as easy as checking your messages. The same goes for movies as well. Missed watching your favourite film in the theatres? Simply get clicking on your smartphone. Here are a few video streaming apps you might enjoy.

Hotstar

This one’s got all the shows aired on the Star network. Right from Game of Thrones, which features in its premium section, to the movies being aired on Star Plus every weekend and the usual saas-bahu dramas, there’s a wide variety to choose from. The best part is you can go all the way back to the beginning of a show and watch reruns to your heart’s content. The app also lets you download shows offline to watch when you’re on the go. Just find a good Wi-Fi connection and you’re set. And at Rs. 199 a month, the premium version of the app is a steal for all the shows you can watch.

Hooq

With an interesting catalogue of films, this app is perfect for those long weekends spent lazing around. The app also has a great collection of television series like Nukkad and other Doordarshan classics, apart from some of the newer shows. So, if you ever feel like revisiting your childhood, you know which app to download. The app offers users a free 14 day trial, after which you can subscribe to the app for Rs. 199 a month.

Spuul

One of the earliest video streaming apps in the market, Spuul offers online streaming of exclusively Hindi content. The app also lets you watch a few films for free and without any registration. So if you’d like to go back and watch an episode of Malgudi Days, this is your best bet. The app also has mainstream Hindi films on offer and usually has a reasonable subscription fee of Rs. 150 a month, for you to be able to stream unlimited content.

Hungama Play

Known for their music streaming services, the app also has quite a few films on offer. And with the government cracking down on illegal downloads of late, Hungama is the perfect way to legally download movies and songs for a subscription fee. The app also offers some television shows for online streaming. And its content spreads across languages — Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali, Kannada and others.