Through a romantic narrative, Roxy Arora’s “Jihad In My Saffron Garden”, throws light on the plight of those caught caught up in insurgency

At a time when Kashmir is grappling with unrest and Indo-Pak relations are witnessing a new low, there comes a book which celebrates romance in the Kashmir Valley. Penned by Roxy Arora, “Jihad In My Saffron Garden” (Prabhat Publishers) is a romantic thriller with a patriotic kernel to it.

Arora, a dental surgeon by profession, was recently in the Capital . Also present as the chief guest was renowned director Anurag Kashyap. Following the launch a stimulating discussion on the book took place with Bandita Ghosh, a capacity building advisor joining the author and Kashyap.

“Jihad In My Saffron Garden” is the story of a fearless woman who crusades to restore Kashmiriyat in a region which has been described as paradise on earth. At the same time the tale contains the message of world peace and religious tolerance. “If we could live together in harmony 20 years ago, why don’t we realise that we are being played out as puppets,” remarks the writer. Post the Cold War, the Mujahideen came to Pakistan and started training young Muslims on both sides of the border. It is not about religion but money is what Arora’s book highlights.

Arora grew up in Jammu and spent most of her summer vacations in the Kashmir Valley. She had experienced exodus of people and the happenings in war zones from close quarters and had to escape from Kuwait with her family after Saddam Hussein’s invasion of the oil rich kingdom. Back in Jammu, the plight of the evicted Kashmiris tugged at her heart as she felt close to them having escaped from Kuwait herself.

Talking about her experience, Arora says, “ I was living there with my parents and I had to escape that country at night wearing a burqa and so I know what it is to be persecuted. I know what it is to leave everything behind and to start all over again."

When pointed out that her book defends the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), Arora agrees. “My book is totally pro-AFSPA. It is promoting patriotic sentiments. I want to show how the Army is unnecessarily maligned in Kashmir. You shouldn’t be harbouring a militant in the first place.”

Set in pre-insurgency era, the story revolves around a Hindu girl and a Muslim boy, whose families share good relationship. The two stay together in times of happiness and sorrow, face difficulties together and even embrace death together. Regardless of their religious differences, the protagonist Roshina Kapoor and Aafaq Qazmi put love and humanity above everything else.

The novel which Arora has penned for all those belonging to the Valley, does not just have elements of romance in it but also plenty of suspense making it a page turner.

Kashyap making a pertinent observation, noted that books written on such issues remove the religious intolerance from hearts.