In a unique project Padmini Ray Murray is reviving the memories of some incredible women from different neighbourhoods of Bengaluru, writes SHAILAJA TRIPATHI

Do you know the first woman Vice-President of Bangalore municipality or the lady who republished an original version of the book banned by the British? Any clue about an unlettered performer of Burra Katha, who could perform 12 folk epics from memory?

The answers are: R. Kalyanamma, Bangalore Nagarathnamma and Daroji Eramma. I know it thanks to Padmini Ray Murray who is in the process of unearthing the lost histories of women of Bengaluru.

At the recently-concluded Gender Bender 2016, Padmini gave a peek into her work Revelations XX , an installation of holographic images and projections on smoke accompanied by soundscapes. “As compared to men, women’s histories are not monumentalised and sustained so it was difficult to find examples. Also, I was looking for women who are not alive, which made it even more difficult but research and some concrete help from a Kannadiga friend led me to progressive women from different neighbourhoods,” says Padmini. Another challenge the artist is battling is the availability of pictures. They are needed for the work involving hologram but are not available. The artist adds that these are rare names culled from different points in time and not known outside the Kannadiga community. However, with the city becoming a cosmopolitan hub, the project assumes greater relevance and significance.

Right now the numbers are few but as it is a work in progress, Padmini believes the city is brimming with many more such names. At Gender Bender 2016, Padmini’s work included five names - Bangalore Nagarathanamma, Daroji Eramma, Anupama Niranjana, R. Kalyanamma and Yashodhara Dasappa. Though she often comes across names of writers, Padmini is trying to have a balance of names from various fields.

“One thread of commonality is that all of them were incredibly gutsy women and caste didn't come in their way. Anupama Niranjana comes from non-dominant caste and Daroji Eramma was illiterate from a nomadic tribe.”

A faculty at Srishti Institute of Art, Design and Technology, Padmini is working towards exhibiting the project at Srishti during a festival in October.

She is also mulling over expanding the project to Kolkata, the city where she grew up. A Ph.d in English literature, Padmini says her forays into the world of art are very recent. She makes video games and in 2013 the former lecturer in publishing studies at the University of Stirling, UK was selected as a UnBox fellow for unPLAY: Gaming for social innovation. “I like to create works using technology to weave a narrative around politics.”

(To know more about these women visit https://revelationsxx

wordpress.com)