An aunt and uncle of mine suddenly found their home broadband bill going through the roof. Neither of them used the Internet much and they always kept well within their monthly quota. But they just kept getting bills charging them for excess data. Finally, they figured out that various people in the neighbourhood were piggybacking on their Wi-Fi signal. All this could have been avoided if they had just secured their router.

The router is a vital area of home Internet security that we all just completely ignore. It is quite literally the hub that provides us with our connection to cyberspace, and yet very few of us actually do anything to secure it.

It’s really important to keep routers secure because it’s not just Wi-Fi theft we need to worry about. There is also a real possibility that someone will be able to snoop on what you’re doing online, or use your connection to do something malicious.

It’s simpler than you think to secure your router. Here is a basic guide to router safety in five easy steps.

Change the default password for the router: Every single router comes with a preset username and password. For BSNL (and some other) routers both username and password are simply ‘admin’. There’s a database of username/password combinations for all routers, available for free online, that anyone can access and pose a potential threat.

Change your wireless network name: Most people keep the default wireless network name, known as the SSID, that comes with the router. It’s very easy to change the name of the network to something unique.

Hide your wireless network name: All routers have a setting to ‘broadcast’ your SSID. This means that your Wi-Fi network name will show up on devices looking for an Internet connection. Turn this off and unless someone has some very sophisticated tools at their disposal, no one will be able to see your network in their Wi-Fi list any more.

Use the strongest encryption you can: Your router should allow you to choose between three encryption levels: WEP, WPA and WPA2. WEP is the most basic level and WPA2 is the most secure. So choose WPA2 and set a pass-phrase that is difficult to guess. If you are making only one change to your home network security, make it this one.

Enable MAC filtering: All Internet-enabled devices (laptops, mobiles) have a unique MAC address. A quick web search will show you how to find yours. By turning MAC filtering on, your router is essentially locking itself down, and will provide an Internet connection only to the devices you have added to the safe list. All other devices will be locked out.

Changing these settings on your router is not difficult at all. A quick online search for your particular router will give you step-by-step instructions. Better still, head to YouTube and you might find a video showing you what to do. Spending a few minutes securing your network now will save you a lot of potential heartache later on.